Why didn’t Luis Miguel sing Canelo Álvarez at his wedding? | Instagram

The singer Luis Miguel and Canelo Alvarez, they have been very close with a circle of friends, however, the recent wedding of the “boxer” did not have the presence of the so-called “Sun of Mexico” and even reveal, he “refused to sing at his wedding” What has given rise to various versions.

In the middle of the boxer’s recent civil wedding, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Fernánda Gómez, has been the absence of Luis Miguel one of the most has captured the attention, after it was revealed that the interpreter of “Guilty or not” refused to participate in the ceremony.

Canelo and the “Sun of Mexico“They have been seen at various times together, so it was greatly surprised that the” Puerto Rican “did not attend their meeting and even more so, which they assure, refused to vocally entertain said gala, some of the possible reasons that have arisen about this are the following:

It may interest you. Fat? Luis Miguel could have ex garibaldi as a coach

Is it related to money?

In order to find a convincing reason for Luis Miguel Gallego’s refusal, one of the first reasons that have been discussed is the monetary aspect.

It is known that each presentation of the “star king” is worth approximately 2 million dollars, however, the fortune of the athlete exceeds 140 million dollars, according to Forbes, so this option has been ruled out.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Another of the supposed theories that circulate is that “Micky” has been kept completely secluded for fear of the coronavirus, a reason that has even kept him out of the spotlight and for which he would have even refused to attend.

Even with this, they reaffirm the idea that the relationship between the greatest idol of the show in Mexico and the figure of boxing remains firm and even both would be seen together in a Las Vegas casino in 2017, at which time there are even photographs.

In the middle of the ceremony that took place in recent days in an exclusive space in Punta Mita, Nayarit, which featured the voice of the Chilean artist Mon Laferte, interpreter of songs such as “My Good Love”, “Your lack of want “,” Complete Love “among others.

On the other hand, it would be expected that Gallego Basteri would join the list of artists who would be considered for the religious link in Guadalajara, in which figures such as Maná and Los Ángeles Azules would also be included.

It may interest you More than friends? Luis Miguel y Manterola, former Garibaldi reveals

According to the latest reports, the artist JBalvin was one of the figures who arrived at the venue where the link would take place and where the Colombian took the opportunity to greet some of the fans who were located around the fences.

The civil marriage was accompanied by several measures to guarantee the safety of the celebrated and the guests at the event which took place in the Guadalajara Cathedral, which was open to the public, hours prior to the link.

Likewise, it transpired that it was the groom, Saúl, “El Canelo” who would be one of the first to arrive at the place and took the opportunity to greet the public that gathered on the outskirts of the venue to witness the great moment.

You may be interested “Excited” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck talk daily!

Meanwhile, the second part that portrays the life of Luis Miguel arrives today on Netflix with a new chapter, which already generates various expectations, while on the other hand, the “divo de México” keeps everyone on the lookout by staying away from the reflectors.