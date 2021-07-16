Why didn’t Iron Man have a cameo in the movie Black Widow?

Months ago, long before the premiere of “Black Widow”, he pointed to that Iron Man would have a cameo in it. More specifically, it was talking about Tony Stark, and it would not be a new scene that the actor Robert Downey Jr would record, but rather it was going to be footage from the movie “Captain America: Civil War”, something that was recorded at the time but I do not know how to use.

Finally we have run out of the avenger’s cameo, despite the fact that it could fit in at a given moment that the film is located between ‘Civil War’ and “Avengers: Infinity War” and despite the fact that media such as Deadline reported it. However, it was raised at the time that Tony had a cameo, but in the end it was decided to eliminate.

The director of the film Cate shortland and Marvel Studios producer and president Kevin Feige decided not to include any of Marvel’s other main superheroes.

Initially, there were discussions about everything, about all the different characters, ”explains Shortland. What we decided was, and I think Kevin was really cool, he said, ‘He doesn’t need the guys. We didn’t want her to feel like she needed the support. We wanted it to stand on its own. And it does.

About this, the screenwriter Eric Pearson, has confirmed that Tony Stark was initially in the draft of the film. However, his appearance was eliminated very early on, even before he joined the project.

Now I remember that a version of the script, before mine, had literally written the final moment of ‘Civil War’ with Tony and Natasha, ‘I’m not the one who needs to watch their backs’. But it was old stuff. It would have been: ‘Hey, public, remember where we are, we are going to take advantage of this moment of her.’ So, it wouldn’t have been Robert Downey, at least, as far as I know. That’s the only time I ever saw Tony Stark’s name on it, and it was just kind of a reminder like, ‘We’re right at the end of Civil War.’

The writer even remembers the moment the news broke, and how he lived it with amazement because there was no trace of Tony in the script he had.

I remember when those rumors came out, I was in London in our office, and I just looked around and said, ‘We’re supposed to be… I’ve got the script right here and Tony Stark isn’t in it.’ I don’t know where it came from, unless someone has a very old version of where that scene appears, which wasn’t even a new scene. I don’t know where it came from.

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man, has made no secret of his not having planned to appear in the film. Asked by Entertainment Tonight about a cameo long ago, he replied, “Sure. Cool. It would be nice if they let me know. Who is forewarned, is forewarned ”.

“Black Widow” is available in theaters and streaming on Disney + Premier Access.

Via information | Games Radar | Phase zero