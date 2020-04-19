Last year Joaquin Phoenix played an iconic character in the world of cinema such as the Joker, a role that even awarded him an Academy Award. And if his Arthur Fleck proved that Phoenix was the perfect candidate to bring the DC universe to its darkest side, the actor was once a strong candidate to play the opposite end of the crime clown.

During an interview with Empire, director Darren Aronofsky revealed that at the beginning of the century and after the success of his movie “Requiem for a Dream”, Warner Bros. wanted to hire him to make a new version of the Dark Knight. Unfortunately, the studio and director views were very different.

“The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. as Bruce Wayne and I loved Joaquin Phoenix. I remember thinking: Uh oh, we’re doing two different movies here. That was the real story. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely very different from what they ended up doing. “

As you know it was Christopher Nolan who finally started a trilogy of the character with ‘Batman Begins’ (2005). While the director borrowed elements from the Frank Miller comic ‘Batman: Year One,’ Aronofsky’s adaptation was to be closer to the influential series, as well as featuring different nods to ‘Death Wish,’ ‘The French Connection.’ and ‘Taxi Driver’.

Aronofsky’s version was even going to count on Miller to elaborate the story: “It was surprising because I was a great admirer of his work with the graphic novel, so just getting to know him was exciting,” recalls the director. “My Batman was the one from Batman & Robin, the famous one with the nipples in the bat suit. He was really trying to undermine that and reinvent it. There was my head.”

And it seems that the filmmaker’s vision was so dark that even Miller was surprised to see Batman turn into extremely tortuous terrain. In any case, Nolan ended up making an excellent film trilogy of the Dark Knight and Phoenix playing a memorable role that has remained for the history of cinema. Harvey Dent already said it: “Either you die as a hero, or you live long enough to become a villain.”