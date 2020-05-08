The movie of Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought back one of the most powerful warriors of all to the series’ official canon. To beat the Legendary Super Saiyan, Goku and Vegeta they had to merge, but before that our heroes faced him one by one. Having mastered the Kaio-ken, why Goku Didn’t you use it during the fight?

In the manga, Goku can’t use the Kaio-ken in the transformation of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS), or more easily, Super Saiyan Blue. Goku struggled to perfect the power of SSGSS, sandwiched between the base form and the evolved form to maintain their energy levels and keep fighting, so using the Kaio-ken was simply not a viable option.

If we go for reasons of history, the Kaio-ken it’s a dangerous technique, even though Goku constantly uses it in the series. Own King kai you are warned when you start using it excessively against Vegeta, reaching the notorious Kaio-ken X20. As we mentioned earlier, Broly It is extremely powerful, and we do not believe that this technique would have been sufficient to defeat it.

It is also possible that Goku he just didn’t think it was worth it, as he was totally exhausted from his fight against Broly, our hero had two options: activate the Kaio-ken and wait for it to work, or just go to the fusion technique with Vegeta and have a much better result. Why use the Kaio-ken When is the option of merging more feasible?

Another option is lack of time. DBS: Broly not a long movie, and in fact, the fight against him Legendary Super Saiyan it happens at a very fast rate. Goku and Vegeta were constantly being pressured by Broly, So maybe Goku He had no time to prepare physically and mentally for such a dangerous technique.

Finally, let’s not forget that Broly was quickly adapting to attacks by Goku and Vegeta. Throughout the fight, every time either of these two Saiyans evolved, Broly it also did, and much stronger. To use the Kaio-ken, it was likely that Broly it will simply evolve your power level and make this technique obsolete.

Eventually Gogeta He managed to defeat this warrior without much complications, demonstrating a level of power that we hope to see again one day in the anime.

