AEW reportedly filmed a significant amount of content before and after the episode of AEW Dynamite. The show was held Wednesday at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio it was mentioned that AEW not only recorded the Dynamite and Dark episodes. Exactly what was filmed is still unknown, but it was said to be a “good amount” of content.

The episode of AEW Dynamite It was the second to be issued from a closed location without fan attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dave Meltzer also noted on Observer Radio that AEW was not allowed to have wrestlers in the crowd like they did last week.

Federal officials in Florida have imposed restrictions on events

Federal and state officials imposed restrictions on events with more than 10 people as a way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

AEW had to follow the “Rule of 10” for the show’s recordings, so they used the backstage area with Billy Gunn, Shawn Spears, Dasha Gonzalez, and a few others, rather than putting the wrestlers in the crowd for the week. pass.

It was speculated that AEW could distribute 30 to 50 people at Daily’s Place due to size, to avoid the restrictions, but Meltzer noted that AEW did not have that option as they did not dictate the rules.

The rules said that they couldn’t have the fighters in the crowd this week. AEW had to have ring presenter Brandi Rhodes at ringside, along with a referee, cameramen and a few others, and that was all they could have.

Meltzer also noted that AEW had some complaints, apparently about how many people were used last week, but it is not yet known who exactly made the complaints, but it was stated that professional wrestling policies were involved.

