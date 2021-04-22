Why did Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares break up? – is what many of them ask. They were the perfect couple, they were happy, what happened?

The 33-year-old Hollywood actor began dating the model after meeting while she was working as a waitress at Byron Bay’s General Store & Café in 2020. It was reported yesterday that the couple broke up after 10 months together.

According to a Daily Mail report, Zac Efron kicked his girlfriend Vanessa off the set of his TV series and broke up with her because he found out that Vanessa was going to star in a controversial reality show. Que? The reality show in question is called Byron Baes and it plans to follow the lives of social media influencers through the paradisiacal beaches of Byron Bay.

It turns out that when this reality show was announced, Byron Bay residents came out to protest because they fear that the filming of this reality show will harm their paradisiacal area. Zac Efron broke up with his girlfriend because he found out through a media report that she was one of the stars of this Netflix reality show, called Byron Baes.

A source close to the actor told Daily Mail Australia that the couple has not only separated 100% but revealed that ‘the last straw’ was finding out that she was involved in that show.

“He is a very good person who wanted a genuine, normal, down-to-earth companion,” said the insider. “Zac sent her home from the set (of Down To Earth with Zac Efron) last week. There may still be a possibility. “ “I’m sure the last straw was him seeing her story possibly in Byron Baes and the claim that he was helping her get into the show.”

WTF? Wait a minute … Zac read a gossip in the media and dumped the girlfriend for that? Or is the girlfriend if she was involved in the show and used Zac to get in? Mmmm… Interesting, sounds like the latter?

The source also comes and says that Zac does not read the reports of him in the media, so he was very hurt when a friend showed him the story, adding:

“He is an absolutely down to earth person, no frills, quite humble.”

The show is being highly criticized and the people of the area are opposed to it being performed. Mayor Simon Richardson warned that opposition to the show being made strong enough “will be very difficult to find someone to support the plan,” he said in an interview with ABC. Richardson said that the “empty and false show” could damage the reputation of the city and bring not only sensitive challenges for the area, but also economic challenges. Locals have called the reality show “tacky and tacky.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live in that area, and it’s the favorite spot for other celebrities like Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman. Hundreds of people have signed a campaign requesting that the filming permits be canceled, and some local businesses have refused to let them film their locations.

A friend of Zac Efron, radio host Kyle Sandiland confirmed Wednesday morning that Zac and Vanessa had broken up. Kyle confirmed that the separation was not just a rumor, that he could confirm it because he had spoken with Zac the day before. When he asked his friend about the rumors

“Zac admitted that he and Vanessa weren’t together anymore.”

Kyle also said that the split was not recent yesterday, and that there was no drama in their breakup. Zac was just getting back to work and their busy lives weren’t in sync.

Whatever! Why did Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares break up? For a reality show.

