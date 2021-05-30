Why did they cancel a series that continues to sweep?

Because things must end and, had the gum stretched even further, we probably wouldn’t be talking about ‘Friends‘the way we do now. But don’t worry, here are a few equally true but somewhat more elaborate explanations so that, for a few minutes of reading, you can continue in a fictional world that has become so comfortable that it is almost the only white noise you need to feel that life has (at least some) meaning.

‘Friends‘was an idea of David crane Y Marta Kauffman that NBC aired from 1994 to 2004. With ten seasons and 235 episodes, it had one of its fundamental successes in the good choice of its main cast. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney cox, Lisa kudrow, Matthew perry, Matt LeBlanc Y David schwimmer They are the personal friends of unconditional fans who continue to devour endless marathons, they sing ‘Smelly cat‘, they play’Duped‘and they have a cup from Central Perk, a coffee shop that doesn’t exist.

In its latest episode, 50 million people gathered in front of the television to see their friends farewell and, seventeen years after that (and twenty-seven of the pilot episode), ‘Friends: The Reunion‘has become the event of the year for his true acolytes. And now yes, why did he have to finish a product that, from the looks of it, still works?

Contracts, money and other unfriendly things

“We had several years in which we thought that would be the last year,” Kauffman explained to EW in 2014. “They made us stop, start over and rethink everything,” Crane commented more directly when referring to the contracts of his six fundamental stars .

In the first season, each member of the cast earned $ 22,500 per episode, a figure that doubled in the second batch of episodes but not the same, so they began more aggressive negotiations with the chain that, finally, paid the same again to each.

In the fifth season it already cost $ 100,000 each of its six members per chapter, a figure that shot a couple of years later to 750,000 and that, for seasons 9 and 10, was rounded up, with each of the winners. protagonists a million dollars per episode.

The exorbitant outlay and costly fights with their respective representatives made the series impractical for the chain and its creators.

We get older, and so do they

When it all started, Aniston (the youngest) was 25 and Kudrow (the oldest) 31. Ten years later, between the ages of 35 and 41, it was difficult for them to continue sharing a flat with colleagues. It was not the Spain of 2021.

“Everybody was growing up,” says Kauffman. “It’s part of the reason the show had to end. This was no longer that time in your life where your friends are your family. You are starting your own family. “

New opportunities

Although some have ended up doing better than others, in 2004 these six interpreters were the kings of the world. They had been committed to the same creative work for a decade and, with such success, how not to try to succeed in another field?

Aniston, of course, was the one who most wanted to definitely embrace her career on the big screen. Positioned at that time as a new key figure in romantic comedy, she took advantage of the end of the series to establish herself at the box office with titles such as’And then she came‘(John Hamburg, 2004),’Separated‘(Peyton Reed, 2006) and’Exhibited‘(Andy Tennant, 2010) until, finally taking advantage of his clown status and the new wave of roles for women who could be as idiotic as men, he began to appear in really funny titles.

The rest survived as best they could. Perry did not have a bad time in the world of comedy but even he ended up exhausted from his successful version of Jack Lemmon. Kudrow, luckily for everyone, has managed to stay alive on the small screen and Cox has become an essential guest in lates of all kinds between project and project. LeBlanc seems like a nice guy and Schwimmer, well, who the hell cares about Ross?

