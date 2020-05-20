The photos reveal a joyous moment from World War II as British soldiers are seen manning anti-aircraft weapons dressed as women.

Eighty years ago, the British government banned images so as not to “harm” the image of its soldiers.

What story is behind this revealing photograph?

The photo was captured in 1940 under the lens of John Topham, during a visit to the English Channel gunnery defense base at Shornemead Fort.

During that visit, the soldiers performed a theatrical performance, in which some performed in the guise of female chorus girls. But they were surprised in full representation by an attack by German aviation.

Therefore, the men did not have time to remove their costumes and had to go with them to their combat positions.

Topham’s intention had been to photograph the men rehearsing in one of the regular performances they performed to entertain themselves.

Topham captured the men running to their action stations in the middle of a trial. Credit: JOHN TOPHAM / TOPFOTO / RETRONAUT / MEDIADRUMW

After the war, he recalled that the Ministry of Information feared that these particular images might undermine morale by giving the impression that British soldiers were not as manly as the public might wish.

There were also fears that the Nazi propaganda chiefs would use the photographs to carry anti-aircraft weapons to mock the allies.

Despite that, other photographs of Topham’s visit to Shornemead Fort were published at the time in documents such as The Sketch and The War Illustrated.

Finally, the image, believed to be lost, was discovered in 2018, in the photographer’s files, who died in 1968.

A photo standing next to a found photo said: “Still in their dresses, the dancers rushed to their action stations: wolves in sheep’s clothing, so to speak.”

A memory of fun during the historical battle.

Credit: JOHN TOPHAM / TOPFOTO / RETRONAUT / MEDIADRUMW

It also reads:

FANTA: A BEVERAGE CREATED DURING THE SECOND WORLD WAR

ANIMAL HEROES OF THE SECOND WORLD WAR