‘How I Met Your Mother’ was a series that managed to bring laughter and tears to more than one when watching all the seasons that followed the story of Ted Mosby, so that at the end of the series he could meet the mother of his children. But after it came to an end, the studio wanted to do several spin-offs of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, but these never materialized, and fans wonder why?

Despite the initial interest in creating a spin-off of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, which bore the titles of ‘How I Met Your Dad’ and ‘How I Met Your Father’, the CBS television network was never able to finalize the ideas for these series. The original series was created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, in addition to being a series that fans really liked, it managed to win several awards and lasted for nine seasons that aired from 2005 to 2014.

Before the end of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, very strong rumors began to emerge that a spin-off was in progress, and that this would be the same story but from the ‘Mother’ point of view. But despite all the ideas that you had none of them materialized and they probably never will.

But out of rumors the other spin-off that went into development was ‘How I Met Your Dad’ at the end of 2013. This spin-off would be created by the same team of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and there they would see a new group of friends in New York City. There was even talk that in Cast they would be Greta Gerwig, Drew Tarver, Nicholas D’Agosto, Andrew Santino, Tiya Sircar and Meg Ryan would be the narrator of the series.

A pilot episode was recorded that the CBS television network approved, but some aspects did not work, and told the team to change them, but they refused. So time passed, they didn’t take advantage of the opportunity, the cast’s contract ended and the project was abandoned.

Apparently a spin-off of the series cannot be made, but for those who want to see again ‘How I Met Your Mother’, the series is available for all to see again and again by the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.