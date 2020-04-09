Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olse.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, they became very famous, however little by little they moved away from the reflectors to get more involved in fashion design. Later, his younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, she made her own career and by getting a place in the universe of Marvel movies, she became much more famous. And while it might seem that the three of them get along, the truth is that they are somewhat distant. Why? Here we tell you.

The Olsen twins became very famous after starring in Passport to Paris, on any red carpet they arrived stole attentionThis made her younger sister Elizabeth feel a little intimidated by her fame. Even after getting her role in Marvel, she still didn’t think she could be on par with her sisters.

The truth is that this over time led her to want to get away from the twins because as the RadarOnline media assured, Elizabeth always wanted to make her own name. It was always difficult for Elizabeth to get freelance jobs because she was immediately associated with Mary-Kate and Ashley.

According to testimonies Elizabeth began to see less and less her sisters, and despite the fact that they have always been proud of their younger sister, living under his shadow made them drift apart. All three are currently oblivious to their jobs, and on Elizabeth’s social media there is no trace of the twins.

