Why did the fear of the end of the world cause humanity to believe in UFOs?

People ran into the streets looking for objects in the sky that emitted laser beams. The UFO invasion had arrived.

They announced it on the radio. There was nothing left to do: a alien invasion was hitting planet Earth. Thousands of saucers from Mars would attack humanity, in a cold and merciless colonialist campaign, which would leave the extinct human being in the Universe. It seemed that the end of the world had come, andn the hands of people from outer space.

At the mercy of invisible UFOs

Orson Welles explains the radio broadcast of “The War of the Worlds” to journalists after it caused widespread panic. Photo: .

They were surely invisible, and they were willing to confuse the Americans as a war strategy. There were those who threw bullets in the air, without impacting anything. Still others prayed because his death was not so painful.

The broadcast was scheduled for the eve of Halloween, October 31st. It was 1938, and Orson Welles was promoting his latest radio production. Based on the novel by British writer HG Wells, “The War of the Worlds,” he built a science fiction script that terrorized people into mass hysteria. It wasn’t real.

However, Welles was very clear that play the sound of the end of the world it could bring you a reactive audience. That’s how it went. He knew that if he appealed to that terror — bordering on fascination — of the apocalypse, he could generate a similar reaction from his listeners. He never imagined that they would go out on the streets looking for UFOs, but he succeeded: the invasion was effective because the aliens were invisible. They could be anyone.

Invisible invaders from other planets

Photo: .

Terror at the end of the world It is not new. The sacred writings of various religious traditions describe scenes concerning the end of human days over the world. Sometimes in cycles; others, in terms of unavoidable catastrophes. The truth is that this macabre and ominous fascination for predicting the end of time has always accompanied the human being, as a way of atone for their existential anguish.

Throughout history, various reasons have starred in this common destiny. Hunger, disease, war, death: they all operate under the same logic of absolute destruction, on a specific date. Not surprisingly, furthermore, these are the horsemen of the Apocalypse in the Bible. Welles, in that historic radio broadcast, managed to combine all these elements in the same narrative, and that’s why it was so effective.

During the Cold War, this issue surfaced in popular culture as a result of tensions between the world’s two superpowers: the Soviet Union and the United States. Is bipolar division of the planet it filled people with uncertainty. Between which socialists developed nuclear weapons and competed in a frenzied race with the capitalists for get to the moon first, the truth was lost between hate speech and anguish for the final destruction of humanity. UFOs, in that context, they weren’t crazy anymore.

Under this logic, the invaders from other planets could be anything. The truth is that they were always faceless, appeared against the light or in the middle of the night, under the ominous veil of what has no name, of the strange, of what is not human. The problem really started when the leap from science fiction to serious alien invader studies on earth.

100% real no fake: scientific knowledge vs pseudoscience

Photo: .

The obsession with finding evidence of alien settlers on Earth has led “serious scientists” to publish brittle works on the subject. The serious research counterpart has ridiculed these attempts which, however, have thrown deep roots in the collective imagination of the West. Pseudoscience has been in charge of legitimizing them at the discursive and narrative level, under conspiracy theories and quasi-religious postulates.

According to historian Hilary Evans, in an interview with History Extra, there has been no moment in which development of civilization that there are no UFOs: “[…] they are a creation of our time, ”he wrote. “And when their time came, they were born.” This under the understanding that the acronyms are translated as Unidentified Flying Object.

Seen in this way, the mythological and epic creations of other historical moments are born under the same necessity. That of face a universe that we do not know, while we try to guess what’s going on inside from ourselves. For this reason, even today, social media posts – 100% real, not fake – are so successful: they are a way of channeling anguish.

Alien intelligence?

Photo: .

Even today, serious scientific research does not rule out the possibility of intelligent life forms on other grounds. Thinking that humans are the only ones who can develop their own conditions in space is reduce the Universe to an anthropocentric vision. Although this is true, methods to check the relationship between the human race and the aliens arrived in UFOs have been, to say the least, doubtful.

Much of material that has been presented as trustworthy and real with respect to extraterrestrial life forms has turned out not only to be false, but to have been operated by human hands. Although it is true that astronomers and astrophysicists investigate the probable forms of life in the Universe (presumably microscopic), this does not mean in any way that the planet is under the pressure of an intergalactic war.

On the contrary, historically this anguish has been related to pressures of another type, which generally have to do with war conflicts orchestrated by human beings. Other types of precariousness also propel the stories of the end of the world, such as economic recessions, hunger and death. Its horsemen of the apocalypse gallop in time with human anxieties.

