Why did the Court overturn Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault? – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

The Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned Wednesday by Pennsylvania’s highest court in a ruling that quickly freed the actor from prison more than three years after he was found guilty of drugging and abusing Temple University employee Andrea Constand at the actor’s suburban mansion. from Philadelphia,

Cosby, 83, was the first celebrity convicted in the #MeToo era and his conviction was seen as crucial to the movement that held powerful men responsible for crimes of sexual violence.

Here is a review of the case against Cosby and the court’s decision.

WHY WAS YOUR CONVICTION DISCLAIMED IN COURT?

The non-unanimous court ruling found that Cosby was wrongly prosecuted because a district attorney earlier he had promised the comedian, once known as “America’s Daddy,” that criminal charges would not be brought against him for Constand’s accusations. Cosby was indicted by another prosecutor who claimed he was not bound by that agreement.

The court concluded that this is not the case. The judges noted that Cosby trusted that promise when he agreed to testify without incriminating himself in a civil lawsuit brought by Constand against him.

The court noted that the prosecutor who subsequently filed the charges was bound by the non-prosecution agreement, so the sentence could not stand. The judges wrote that “denying the accused the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental justice, particularly when it results in a criminal charge that was predetermined for more than a decade.”

WHAT IS THE NON-CHARGE AGREEMENT?

The promise not to prosecute Cosby was made in 2005 by Bruce Castor, who was then the highest prosecutor in Montgomery County. Castor was also part of the legal team that defended former President Donald Trump during his historic second impeachment trial for the January 6 insurrection in the federal Capitol at the hands of his supporters.

During a court hearing weeks after Cosby’s arrest in 2015, Castor testified that he promised Cosby that he would not be prosecuted in the hope that this would persuade the actor to testify in Constand’s civil lawsuit and that this would allow her to win compensation. Castor acknowledged that the only place the settlement was put in writing was in the 2005 press release announcing his decision not to pursue the case, but said his decision was designed to protect Cosby from being prosecuted “all the time. ”.

His successor noted during appeal arguments, that Castor said in the press release that you could review your decision in the future.

Castor had said that Constand’s case would be difficult to prove in court because he waited a year to file a complaint and kept in touch with Cosby.

The first jury to hear the case could have agreed with him since could not reach a verdict in 2017. But a second jury created after he exploited the #MeToo movement found him guilty in his second 2018 trial. Constand settled his civil lawsuit against Cosby for more than $ 3 million.

Castor’s successor, District Attorney Kevin Steele, filed charges against Cosby in 2015 after a federal judge acting at the request of The Associated Press declassified documents from Constand’s 2005 civil lawsuit against Cosby, which revealed her damaging testimony about sexual encounters with Constand and other women. Castor has said that Cosby “would have had to be crazy to say those things if there was any chance of being prosecuted.”

HOW STRANGE IS THIS?

It is extremely rare.

Wesley Oliver, a Pennsylvania law professor who has followed Cosby’s case closely over the years, said he never heard of a superior court in Pennsylvania or anywhere else deal with an informal promise from a prosecutor not to. prosecute.

It opens up a whole new ground, ”said Oliver, who is a professor at Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh. “It sets a precedent not just for Pennsylvania but probably for other states.”

He noted that the ruling should show prosecutors the risks of suggesting in press conferences, press releases, or verbally in private that they will not seek a judgment.

They should at least add three words ‘for this occasion,’ ”he said. “If they add that definition, which was not made in the Cosby case, they can proceed,” Oliver said.

CAN COSBY BE PROSECUTED AGAIN?

It is extremely unlikely. Wednesday’s decision prevents Cosby from being prosecuted again for Constand’s complaint as it states that it is “the only remedy that meets the reasonable expectations of society of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system.”

And the allegations brought by dozens of other women, including the five who testified at his 2018 trial, in many cases date back decades and are most likely too old to stand trial.

Cosby turns 84 next month. His attorney said he is still in good health, outside of his vision problems, so has been declared legally blind.

The judge in charge of his trial deemed him a violent sexual predator who could still be a danger to women in the face of his wealth, power and fame, and ordered that he be on a sex offender registry for life and appear monthly with the authorities. However, the court’s decision overrides those requirements.

