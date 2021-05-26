Why did the controversy about the origin of covid-19 reappear?

Origin of covid-19 is again at the center of the debate 1:57

(CNN Spanish) – A report in a US newspaper that highlights doubts about the natural origin of COVID-19 raised questions about where the virus would have originated.

Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, doubt that the coronavirus “came out” from an animal. What do the researchers say? Dr. Elmer Huerta looks at it in this episode.

Today we will see how, in recent days, the controversy about the origin of SARS-CoV-2 has resurfaced in the United States.

The origin of covid-19: what has been said before?

In recent months, we have dedicated two episodes to the issue of the origin of the new coronavirus.

In the first, on February 10, we said that one of the great mysteries of the pandemic is its origin, and that one of the consequences of that uncertainty was the appearance of multiple theories that try to explain it.

Theories ranging from those based on science and evidence, to those conspiracy ideas that express wishes and fantasies of groups of people.

In that episode, we told them that on February 9, the results of the almost four-week visit made by an international team, made up of 14 scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) and 20 Chinese scientists, had been released. , and that the final report of his visit was still awaited.

In the second episode, on March 31, we gave an account of the 120-page report released by the WHO director on March 30, which concluded that SARS-CoV-2 had originated in an animal – most likely the bat – moving on to an intermediate animal and from there to humans, no more than a month or two before it was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019.

WHO: Covid-19 is unlikely to have come out of a laboratory

Finally, the report considered it highly unlikely that the virus had been introduced into the community through a laboratory accident. Possibility that was considered an extremely unlikely route.

This mention of the laboratory is important, as it should distinguish between conspiracy theories that say that the virus was artificially created in a laboratory and planted in the community from the possibility that a naturally-occurring virus has somehow – for example, through of an accidental infection of an employee- escaped from a laboratory to the community.

The report was received with skepticism by some countries. Because the Chinese authorities did not give full access to the investigators, they requested that an independent and transparent assessment be carried out, which would point the way for the assessment of these types of outbreaks in the future.

Intelligence reports reignite controversy

Now, an article in The Wall Street Journal on May 23 puts the controversy back on the table, as it claims to have US intelligence reports that three employees of the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019, weeks Before the date recognized by the Chinese government in which the first patient with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 would have presented, on December 8.

In a statement to Chinese media on May 24, the director of the Institute denied that the information was true.

On the other hand, and fueling the controversy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, senior adviser to the White House pandemic told CNN that despite the fact that researchers had concluded the natural origin of the virus in which it would have passed from a reservoir animal to human being, he was not totally convinced of that, and that all possibilities should be investigated, including those of a laboratory accident, a statement also made by Dr. Tedros, director of the World Health Organization.

Without a doubt, without the collaboration of the Chinese government, it will be impossible to get to the bottom of the matter.

So what is the real origin of covid-19?

In that sense, and as mentioned in the Wall Street Journal article, members of the WHO-led team said that their Chinese counterparts had identified 92 potential cases of covid-19 among 76,000 people who became ill between October and early December. of 2019.

The scientists declined to provide the original clinical data on this group of people.

The researchers said knowing the tests of those 76,000 people would have been very helpful in understanding why China tested the antibodies of just 92 people.

Similarly, members of the WHO research team said, the Chinese government refused to give the offered access to a Wuhan blood bank to search for antibodies against the new coronavirus in samples prior to December 2019.

In short, the only thing that everyone agrees on is that the virus originated in China, and regarding the Wall Street Journal report, the White House spokeswoman said that although she could not confirm the veracity of That said, he hoped that the WHO would continue the investigations.

Therefore, I think we should end this episode with the same words that we ended the March 31 episode, that as in mystery movies, the search for the origin of the new coronavirus will continue …

