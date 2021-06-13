Why did ‘The Big Bang Theory’ come to an end?

The series ended in May 2019 after twelve seasons.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ may have had its final touch, but it is still a series much loved by its horde of followers … Why did it come to an end?

According to the official story (via Deadline), the cast, including Jim Parsons, the great Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny galecki (Leonard), Mayim bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Simon Helberg (Howard), Kunal nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) and Melissa rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) were having a normal day on set, shooting season 12, when the co-creator Chuck lorre He called them to his office.

Here he gave the floor to Parsons, who announced to the group that this would be his last participation in the program. Then it was up to Lorre to reveal that the series would not go on without one of its main characters, so season 12 became the last at the time.

At the time, Parsons dedicated an emotional Instagram post to his co-stars and fans.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“It’s hard (really impossible, actually) to accept that this is a still from the first of the final 24 episodes that we will shoot for ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ I feel very lucky to have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of acceptance will REALLY sink. ”

Since then, Parsons has revealed a bit more about his own personal decision to walk away from the hit sit-com. “It was the first time in my life doing this show that it occurred to me that I might not want to do another deal after season 12 ended,” he told The Hollywood Reporter when the final episode aired. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m Aries or just because maybe I’m in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I thought, ‘Well that’s your answer,'” he added. Parsons went on to say that there was “no factor or situation” that led to his decision, but that “when you know it, you know it“.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But Parsons wasn’t the only one ready for a change, as Johnny Galecki had also dropped a hint that he would have been happy that season 12 was the last of the show.

In 2018, the actor had first sparked speculation that the series may have been coming to an end by acknowledging that: “The only way the cast has talked about ending (the series) has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes … But I think at this point we are all very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families. “

‘The Big Bang Theory was still very popular with audiences when its creators and cast decided to pull out. A ratings hit for CBS, became the longest-running multi-camera series in television history. But he had already launched a successful spin-off, the ‘Young Sheldon’ prequel, with Jim Parsons on board to narrate and also produce executive.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

Mayim Bialik most recently piqued interest in the decision to end Big Bang Theory, hinting that there may be more to the story.

“The way I described the ending was that there are a lot of factors that the public doesn’t know about, what the decisions imply behind why a show doesn’t continue,” the actress told Us Weekly earlier this year. However, this could be a reference to anything. We know (via Deadline) that renewal talks and negotiations between CBS, Warner Bros TV, and the cast were said to be ongoing at the time Parsons and Lorre tipped off, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a season 13 would be. to happen.

However, Bialik painted a consensus picture, revealing later in the interview, “I think as someone who was grateful to work alongside Jim Parsons and eager to see the rest of what all of our lives have in store for us, I think there is it was a general feeling that it was time for us to move on to something different. “

With the recent reunion of ‘Friends’, the rumors about some project of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ could intensify. But you have to wait a little longer …

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io