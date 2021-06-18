Why did Taylor Switf re-record her first albums?

Taylor Swift announced that the album Red (Taylor’s Version) will be released on November 19 next with the 30 songs that were originally to be heard in the first version of Red, which was released in 2012. This release continues the singer’s plan of re-record his first albums with versions completely his.

In 2019 the singer promised that she would re-record the first six studio albums: Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation as an act to regain control of all her compositions.

Taylor had a contract with Big Machine Records and, in 2018, he left to sign with Universal Music; however, the rights to the original recordings of the six albums remained with the old label.

Months later Big Machine Records was acquired by Ithaca Holding, a company owned by Scooter Braun, with whom Taylor had worked. With this acquisition, the executive acquired the singer’s catalog and did not allow her to acquire the rights to her music.

Scooter, who has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Ariana Grande, was publicly singled out by Swift for bullying and harassing her, an issue that sparked quarrels between the two.

In 2019 Taylor announced that Braun unknowingly sold the rights to those first six studio albums to a private equity company, a transaction valued at $ 300 million.

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, which I did not have the opportunity to buy. Basically, my musical legacy is about to fall into the hands of whoever tried to dismantle it,” Swift said at the time.

Taylor does not have the rights to the original recordings of his first six albums, so he cannot take them back due to copyright. But she does own the compositions, so she can re-record them with her new label.

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

Thus, at the beginning of the year he released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), an album that originally came out in 2008. The re-recording includes the original compositions and other surprise songs.