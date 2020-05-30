During the exciting launch of the NASA mission and SpaceX, many people noticed a third crew member in the Crew Dragon: a stuffed dinosaur. But why did the toy travel into space along with Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley?

when you bring a plush dinosaur into space 🦕 #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/Y43bl0M4sl – Nerdist (@nerdist) May 30, 2020

The toy that travels in the ship of SpaceX it is part of a tradition of bringing stuffed animals into space to know the point where Zero Gravity begins. For years, these cute toys have accompanied space explorers: when they start to float they indicate to passengers that they have reached zero gravity.

In March 2019, the Crew Dragon without passengers was launched towards the International Space Station (ISS). And Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, He shared the photo of “Earthy” (“Tierrita”), a stuffed animal that stayed at the station where Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley and the dinosaur are headed today.

Super high tech zero-g indicator added just before launch! pic.twitter.com/CRO26plaXq – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2019

A special gift for the SpaceX mission

However, there is something even more tender behind the dinosaur who travels in the Crew Dragon this Saturday, May 30.

And it is that, according to some American media, the toy that stole people’s hearts would belong to the daughter of Bob Behnken, one of the astronauts who manned the ship of SpaceX.

One of the #CrewDragon 🐲 astronauts took their daughter’s Dinosaur 🦕 to the mission for good luck. # SpaceX #Rocket #CrewDragonLaunch @SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/i6qoHfJn2e – Pop Culture🍿 (@cultura__pop) May 30, 2020

This is how they received on social networks the tender dinosaur that is the third passenger in the mission of SpaceX and NASA:

The glittery dinosaur going into space stole my heart 🦕🥰🚀 #SpaceX # Falcon9Launch #CrewDragon # SpXDM2 🧑🏼‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/rS4FhJE5Zh – Su (@ sussan_29) May 30, 2020

If someone gives you a Dinosaur to take you into space, you take the fucking Dinosaur into space, ok? #SpaceX #CrewDragon #SpaceXDragon #NASA pic.twitter.com/O0FhefI0xN – What a view (@ItVizaje) May 30, 2020

With information from The Verge.

