Why did Sharife Cooper appear so far behind?

One of the surprises of the night in the NBA Draft 2021, of the most negative that are remembered, at least for the player, was that of Sharife cooper. A player with more than remarkable statistics in the NCAA who was not selected until the 48th pick, too late for the player we are talking about.

Perhaps Atlanta Hawks will enjoy one of the absolute robberies of the NBA Draft 2021. Here we show the data of this Sharife Cooper compared to the one who, predictably, will be his partner this next year, a Trae Young who has already become one of the real superstars of the best league on the planet.