Spider-Man fans had their best time when in early 2000, Sony along with Sam Raimi reinvented the way of telling superhero stories in film, with their trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. But despite the fact that ‘Spider-Man 3’ is the least popular, now we know why, and that is that Sam Raimi did not want to use Venom.

2002’s Spider-Man is credited by fans and experts for redefining the modern genre of superheroes, and when it came ‘Spider-Man 2’ (which to date is considered the best Spider-Man movie), raised the bar for all superhero movies , and is considered alongside ‘The Dark Knight’, one of the best and most influential superhero movies of all time.

So all the fans were waiting very impatiently what would be the surprise that Sam Raimi and his team brought to the fans after tremendous success. Unfortunately, ‘Spider-Man 3 ‘was not the closure that many expectedAnd now one of the reasons is known was because Sam Raimi did not want to use Venom in the movie.

Raimi wanted to close the story he had built of Harry Osborn in the third, plus Sandman was added because the director was visually fascinating, but with Venom, Raimi thought he lacked humanity, so I didn’t want to use it. But producer Avi Arad told him to do it, since he was a character that fans wanted to see, since Arad said that Raimi had only given them villains that the director liked.

Raimi agreed to agree to please the studio and the fans, but the surprise was that the version of Venom they presented in the film was not one that fans liked very much. And since then, Arad has accepted responsibility for Venom’s inclusion in ‘Spider-Man 3’ and he said that he would not force anyone into anything again.

Despite this misstep, Venom had a second chance in 2018 with his own movie, and with Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, who is now preparing his sequel. And on the other hand, Sam Raimi will give superhero cinema a second chance now with the MCU, where he will direct ‘Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness’, which will hit all theaters on March 25, 2022.