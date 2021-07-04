Why did Russell apologize for going “too fast”

Russell qualified ninth at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday – he will start eighth after a grid penalty is applied to Sebastian Vettel – after moving to Q3 for the first time as a driver for Williams.

The Briton had maintained his record of passing Q1 in all races so far in 2021 when Williams sent him out for his first run in Q2 on soft tires, with which the team’s head of vehicle performance, Dave RobsonHe later explained that he “desperately” did not want the race to start, as that rubber is expected to wear out a lot and fast during the grand prix.

Therefore, Williams instructed Russell to lift his foot in the final corners on his soft-tire lap, later telling Sky Sports F1 that he “only lifted very slightly” at this point on the lap in an attempt to avoid setting your best time with that rubber.

But Russell’s 1m04.650s at the time meant he placed ninth in contention to advance to Q3 at that time and have to start the race on that tire. So when he returned to the pits he asked on his team radio: “Sorry guys, was I too fast?”

Your engineer, James UrwinHe replied, “It’s on the faster side right now, but it’s a good problem to have.”

George Russell, Williams

Photo by: FIA Pool

Williams then switched Russell to the media, which he used to set a 1m04.553s and secure the team’s first Q3 appearance since the 2018 Italian GP, ​​along with his preferred starting tire strategy.

When Motorsport.com Asked if Williams had instructed Russell to lift in the final corners on his Q2 lap on soft tires, which was followed by the apology, Robson confirmed that he had done so and said it was “a very difficult decision”.

“And it doesn’t feel like the right thing to do at the time.” “But yeah, we desperately didn’t want to be 10th on the soft tire.”

“It was a bit hard to know if we had raised enough. But it was good.”

“But yeah, that’s exactly what it was – lifting to make sure we didn’t start the race on the soft tire.”

Robson said he was “not completely confident” that Russell would be able to go faster with the media, as he felt “we didn’t think we had a Q3 car in terms of absolute pace.”

“That was the first and only media set we used,” Robson said.

“And we were pretty sure the lap time delta between compounds would be different in hot conditions than it had been (on Friday).”

“So during qualifying, we were a bit surprised that some of the cars came out in Q1 with the option, but at least it gave us a chance to try to recalibrate.”

“If anything, I think George was probably a little faster than we would have liked in that first stint on the softs in Q2.”

“So we were a bit worried. But I think we thought that even if he couldn’t improve his time, the other cars would probably do enough to knock him out.”

“I think we would have gotten away with it even if he hadn’t been able to do such a good lap in the middle. But yeah, it was an unpredictable situation, for sure.”

