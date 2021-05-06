Why did Rocío Carrasco agree to separate from her daughter, Rocío Flores?

This Wednesday, Telecinco broadcast a new episode of Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive. In it, Rocío Carrasco recalled how events evolved after the beating by his daughter, Rocío Flores.

According to her, her daughter became a complete stranger to her, she came to feel “fear for her life” and felt “buried alive.” Thus, did not oppose the procedure presented by Antonio David Flores, who requested precautionary measures so that Rocío Flores could not return with her mother and move permanently with him to Malaga.

Later, he again pointed out to the tabloids: “This has been used in the media to say that there are a gruesome fact in my life and that my daughter cannot be with me. That is the reason. I am the one who adheres to these measures and says: ‘You grant them, because the girl cannot return to my house.’

And it is that, his daughter, in addition to the physical and psychological aggressions, had tried to put in jail, reasons why she assured that she was terrified and why her daughter should not return home. “She had the ability to do that and to design a line of actions with her father. I was afraid for my life, I was in a panic, she was someone i didn’t know. I had given birth to her, but she had nothing of my own. “

Sonia Cervantes’s opinion

“I lived in terror of someone who does not know what the next day holds. The worst thing in the world is the uncertainty of not knowing what you are going to find. I was buried alive. When I say terror, it is terror in all its letters. On top of that, you have to come out publicly with a good face and say that everything is going well. It’s terrifying, “she explained through tears.

“I do not understand a greater act of love than that of Rocío Carrasco. If that girl had stayed at home, one of the two would not have succeeded, in that act of resignation there is pure love, “the psychologist Sonia Cervantes, a regular collaborator of the format, said about it later.” Psychologists we are tired of telling fathers and mothers that they do not go to their children if they do not ask for help or show a predisposition themselves, “he concluded.