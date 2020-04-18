Paulina Rubio She is a singer with a long musical career who has managed to climb internationally after starting her career in Mexico. However, their peculiar character has made her creditor of famous enmities and great scandals in the artistic world. One of these was the slight he had with Lili Estefan during an interview he conducted for The fat and the skinny.

It happened in 2006, the singer was promoting her eighth album titled Ananda from which her success “Not a single word” follows. For this reason the singer joined the program for an interview in which she also spoke of the “wallet” that got a paparazzi.

When Raúl de Molina and Estefan linked with the famous, the surprise of the production was great to see that Rubio completely ignored Estefan. Even when La Flaca greeted her she seemed completely ignore it and he only said that he loved Gordo very much.

But last but not least, when Raúl asked him why he was ignoring Estefan, Rubio used his characteristic attitude to avoid answering and only sang his single “Ni una una palabra”. Later the singer’s publicist would justify it saying that I was not listening to Estefan on the connectionHowever, this was obviously false since he did answer some questions from the driver.

For her part, Lili did not know why she earned Pau’s contempt, however days later she confessed to columnist Beatriz Parga for El Diario de Las Américas that it was the third time I ignored her. “I don’t have to put up with his bad upbringing,” he assured.

Shortly afterwards there was a small “reconciliation”, however at that time Paulina Rubio made it clear that she doesn’t like La Flaca at all, probably because of the comments he makes about it.

