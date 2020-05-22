While the ‘Star Wars’ prequels were highly criticized, We can not deny that ‘Revenge of the Sith’ is a great movie, since it showed us some of the saddest sequences in this saga, in addition to the passage to the dark side of Aankin and the rise to power of the emperor, so by The meaning of Palpatine’s Sith robe was finally revealed.

During the course of the prequels, many of us already imagined that Palpatine was actually Darth Sidious, who was in charge of moving the strings behind the curtain so that the Jedi fell into their trap and managed to eliminate them, at the same time that he managed to take power from the entire government.

So when he finally manages to fulfill his plans, left behind his clothing to wear his classic Sith robe without fear of being discovered, since at that time he named Anakin Skywalker as Darth Vader and ordered him to destroy the Jedi order, thus returning the Sith to rule the galaxy, this costume change reflected the turning point of that moment.

However, a new theory emerged on Reddit, revealed that this change of robes would have an even deeper meaning, since it would be a kind of mockery of the Jedi order, so it would not only represent that the Sith have resurfaced, but it is an insult to their enemies.

“Palpatine had his newly pressed evil robe brought to his office specifically so he could put on that hood before telling the clones to execute Order 66. He was so confident in the success of his plans that he prepared an outfit for the occasion,” he explains. the theory.

This is how Palpatine’s Sith robe was a last mockery for all Jedi in the galaxy, there is no doubt that despite being the villain of the story, Darth Sidious had a great style when taking power, not for nothing is he one of the most beloved antagonists of the saga, unfortunately, this style that characterized him could not be well represented in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’.