The Serie ‘The Walking Dead’ It has been one of the most important productions on television, as it significantly revived the way of watching television series outside of streaming platforms and one of the events that most shocked fans of this post-apocalyptic world was the Negan’s arrival and what happened at the beginning of the seventh season and after a long time, it was finally revealed what the loss of Glenn in ‘The Walking Dead’.

Glenn’s character played by Steven yeun It was one of the most important in this series, since it was part of the cast from the first episodes and became the right hand of Rick Grimes, but its end came at the hands of Negan, interpreted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the beginning of the seventh season, one of the events that shocked fans of this series.

Despite the fact that this series is the adaptation of the comics of the same name, it usually has significant changes and something that was respected was the departure of this character, but many questioned this decision, before this, it was finally revealed which meant the loss of Glenn in ‘The Walking Dead’.

In a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly, the creator of the series Robert Kirkman, spoke about this decision, affirming that it was very important for the plot, since it was going to give rise to a radical change in the other characters, something that was necessary, in the case of Maggie made her a stronger and more determined character, while for Rick it would be something that would change him for life and finally for Daryl who was blamed for the loss for much of season 7.

Although it was one of the hardest and most shocking scenes, that loss was necessary according to the creator of the series to give a turn to the main characters, in addition to showing that they are vulnerable and can lose their lives at any time of the Serie.