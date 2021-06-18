Why did Nairobi die in La casa de papel ?: They revealed the reason

While we wait for the final season of The Paper House to arrive on Netflix, the director revealed why Nairobi passed away in the series.

La casa de papel is the great Spanish hit on Netflix. After its arrival on the streaming platform, fiction became a worldwide phenomenon and managed to be seen in different countries. This is how he won the hearts of the public, who are eagerly awaiting the final season that will give the closing worthy that this story deserves. But sadly, this story will end without Nairobi.

The paper house has great characters. Many of them will gain the recognition of the public, which does not want anything bad to happen to them and that they will be victorious until the end. Unfortunately, Nairobi, the character of Alba Flores, was not so lucky. And this ending made the followers of fiction very sad, who are still mourning his death.

Maybe you are interested in:

La casa de papel: The last season will be “total destruction”

Why did Nairobi pass away?

From the first season, Nairobi managed to win over the public with his charismatic phrases and way of being. During the latest installment of La casa de papel, she ends up being captured and tortured by César Gandía, head of security at the Bank of Spain, where they are carrying out the current robbery. In front of his teammates, he shoots Nairobi in the head.

His death was a huge shock to the heist gang, which will clearly impact what we’ll see in the show’s final season. Director Jesús Colmenar explained why Nairobi passed away in La casa de papel: “She represented the heart of the gang in a way. And I think that in this last season Nairobi would have had a hard time fitting in because it is a season of direct confrontations. And Nairobi was always a different kind of character, a character that was not created for direct confrontation. “

“His legacy is going to inspire the other characters, for sure,” he explained. The last season of La Casa de Papel will arrive in two parts: volume 1, on September 3, and volume 2, on December 3 of this year.