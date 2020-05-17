Why have coronavirus cases increased so much in Russia? 1:54

Moscow . – The Moscow health department responded to media reports that it did not report covid-19 deaths, saying its data was “absolutely open,” but acknowledged that it only counts deaths that were found through post mortem autopsy as caused directly by coronavirus complications.

In a statement Wednesday, the Moscow health department said authorities performed autopsies on 100% of the alleged coronavirus victims and confirmed that 639 people died directly from coronavirus complications in April.

“In other cases, it is impossible to put covid-19 as the cause of death,” the health department said in a statement Wednesday, acknowledging April’s increase in death rates.

“In more than 60% of the [presuntos] cases, the deaths were caused by obvious alternative causes, such as heart failure, stage four malignancies, leukemia … and other incurable fatal diseases, “he said.

City health officials argue that a mandatory autopsy is performed on all patients with suspected coronavirus to establish the diagnosis and cause of death “in contrast to practice in most other countries,” adding: ” Post-mortem diagnoses and recorded causes of death in Moscow are therefore extremely accurate and the case fatality data is completely open. It is impossible to name the cause of death as covid-19 in other cases. “

READ: Coronavirus takes a sharp turn in Russia and Putin no longer radiates confidence

CNN and other media reported this week that Moscow experienced an increase in mortality in April, according to data from the civil registry. The city registered 11,846 death certificates that month, which is approximately 20% higher compared to a 10-year average of 9,866 deaths.

Statistics in the Russian capital have come under scrutiny as observers point to the relatively low number of deaths in Russia, a total that currently stands at more than 2,300 according to Johns Hopkins University, even when the country ranks second in the world in number of confirmed cases, more than a quarter of a million.

Russia has the second highest number of cases behind the US. USA and Moscow is the most affected city in the country. According to official statistics, Moscow has seen a total of 1,290 deaths from an official total of more than 130,000 cases registered as of Thursday, although Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the total number of infected people is probably higher, according to screening studies.

The Moscow health authorities statement argued that even if all the April case fatality figures in Moscow were adjusted to attribute more cases to the coronavirus, the overall case fatality rate for covid-19 infections would be much lower than the rates lethality officers in New York and London.

.