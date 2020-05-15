Far from giving a worthy end to the saga and solving the doubts that the new trilogy brought with it, ‘The Rise of Skywalker ‘introduced new questions and with its plot it caused that several events seen in the previous films no longer made any sense, so through the novels he is trying to explain many events and now revealed that Kylo Ren knew how to heal Dyad by force.

As we know, Anakin decided to join the dark side of the force because Palpatine offered to help him cure Padme’s disease, something the Yedi council was unable to do, but according to the new trilogy, the power to heal Padme was always within her, so it is absurd that no Jedi, including Master Yoda, knew of this information.

During ‘Episode IX’, Rey uses the healing power, both to heal a sandworm in Pasaana, and to save Kylo’s life. after their fight in Kef Bir, however, it is never explained how the Jedi managed to learn this technique, since not even the wisest Jedi could use it in the past.

That is why the novel of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ explains that Rey acquired this knowledge by studying the ancient Jedi texts, However, Kylo Ren also used this technique to save Rey at the end of the film and he never studied the texts, so it is believed that he used the Dyad force that exists between him and Rey to be able to use the healing power.

As we know, the dyad force establishes a strong bond between two force-sensitive beings and allows them to be one, so their mind and physical strength are connected through time and space, so even though Kylo had not read the ancient texts, thanks to his connection with Rey, he was able to acquire this knowledge and in this way use it to save the life of the Jedi.

So Kylo Ren knew how to heal by force Dyad, However, this seems to be a very ambiguous explanation from the production, which continues to try to correct all the errors left behind by ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, although to be honest, their problems started from the disappointing, ‘The Last Jedi ‘. Hopefully Disney has learned its lesson and stops making such radical changes to the ‘Star Wars’ canon.