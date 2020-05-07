It seems that the creator of ‘The Mandalorian’, could do little to achieve one of its main objectives, since, Jon Favreau didn’t want Baby Yoda to be very cute, something that undoubtedly did not go according to plan, since this little being is one of the most adorable creatures in this universe.

One of the main reasons that the series has been so successful is because of the presence of baby Yoda, since with just appearing a few minutes in the first episode, he managed to win the hearts of the fans of ‘Star Wars’ and incredible as it may seem the character was much more tender and cute, however, Favreau made some modifications to it.

Being a production developed by Disney, hopefully the studio wanted to put their personal touch on the character, however, Favreau rejected those designs over and over again, as they displayed “Disney proportions” of loving features and extremely large, round eyes, Jon revealed in an interview with Variety.

“Even with marketing, they always tried to smooth out the rough edges on it. We really tried to see how much we could make him ugly with all his different individual traits ”, for that reason Favreau and Filoni gave him“ weird little hairs that come out of him ”, not to mention that he loves eating toads, a not very nice feature, but in he is adorable.

But the attempts to make baby Yoda less adorable didn’t stop there, Because to avoid making The Child’s sounds sound like a baby’s, the technical team combined different creature noises, so every time this being communicates it’s like, “a stray dog ​​or having a little baby crocodile or something like thatJon explained.

However, all these attempts were in vain, since although Jon Favreau did not want Baby Yoda to be very cute, fans of the series consider him to be one of the cutest creatures in ‘Star Wars’, so far from finding him ugly, they see him as adorable, even the sounds it makes have managed to make it even cuter, so we can’t imagine what the original Disney design was like, hopefully one day Favreau will reveal it.