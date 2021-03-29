Why did Jessica Alba retire at the peak of her career?

The interpreter turned into a businesswoman now revealed what were the reasons that pushed her to make that decision to retire early, among which the health problems she had to face during her childhood, which was marked by the cancer that affected her, weighed a lot. diagnosed her mother and her own hospital admissions – including five operations – due to her chronic allergies.

Jessica Alba (Instagram / jessicaalba)

“I had a revelation. I wanted to live and prosper and spend as much time as possible with that little person that I was going to bring into the world and stay by her side. So my health started to matter a lot and I wanted that little human being to be healthy too because it turns out impossible to be happy when you are not healthy, “he added.

Fortunately, Jessica, who has two other children in addition to Honor, found a new vocation in The Honest Company brand, characterized by its ecological and sustainable approach and in which she worked for more than three years before she was even able to market her first product. .