Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cancel their wedding?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the real reason behind their wedding cancellation.

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, one of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood, return to the fore after strong rumors that indicate that they could be together again.

López and Affleck met during the filming of the movie “Gigli” in 2002. At that time, the actors played a couple in the romantic comedy that was directed by Martin Brest.

“Gigli” is considered one of the lowest grossing films in the Hollywood film industry, but it represented the beginning of a love story for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in 2002

Shortly after filming for the romantic comedy “Gigli,” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in November 2002.

Lopez confirmed the news during an interview with famed television host Diane Sawyer, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

“I still look at it and am amazed,” the star mentioned in the interview with Sawyer when referring to the engagement ring she received.

Grazia magazine reported that Affleck proposed an engagement to the actress with a luxurious 6.1-carat Harry Winston ring worth $ 2.5 million.

What was the reason for the cancellation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?

Days before their wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck postponed the celebration as a result of constant harassment from the tabloid press.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy girlfriends’ in three different locations, we realized something was wrong. We begin to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We feel that what should have been a holy and joyous day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends, ”the couple said in a press release released in September 2003.

The Age explained that the actors’ wedding was scheduled to take place in the city of Santa Barbara in the state of California with a total of four hundred guests.

The aforementioned media outlet added that the list of guests for the celebration included celebrities such as Matt Damon, Bruce Willis, Jack Nicholson, Colin Farrell, Matthew Perry and Alec Baldwin.

While it is true that Affleck and López assured that their wedding would be postponed to a new date, that never happened.

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck: The end of one of the most mediatic love relationships in Hollywood

In mid-January 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck canceled their engagement after being considered one of the most important couples in Hollywood.

“I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has terminated her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask you to respect your privacy, “said a representative of the actress in statements to MTV.

Jennifer Lopez talked about the cancellation of her wedding with Ben Affleck

In an interview with comedian Graham Norton in 2010, Jennifer Lopez confessed that pressure from the media played a key role in canceling her wedding to Ben Affleck.

“I love Ben, he’s a great guy, but we were both under a kind of press harassment for two years in a row. We were on the cover of all the magazines week by week, it was kind of strange. I think our relationship was affected by the press. Although it is not the only reason, I definitely think it played a fundamental role in the dynamics of our relationship, “said the star.