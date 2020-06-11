The worlds shook when Iron Man started robbing banks, but there is a great explanation behind these criminal acts.

The armor of Hombre de Hierro It has had many different variations, but the extremely high-tech super suit has always been incredibly powerful for those who wore it. Once a minor criminal stole the suit from Tony Stark. The villain of Marvel It started a crime wave that led to a fight between the newer and older versions of Iron Man.

Many heroes have worn Tony’s Iron Man armor since the character first debuted in the golden suit in Tales of Suspense # 39. However, one of the first times someone stole the Iron Man armor and used it for their own benefit was in Tales of Suspense # 65, where a Marvel villain tripped over the suit during a robbery and decided to take it out for a spin.

Weasel Willis with the best technology … It is something that could not end well.

In the history of Iron Man in Tales of Suspense # 65 of Stan Lee, Don Heck, Mickey Demeo and Sam RosenTony Stark visits one of his weapons manufacturing plants in an effort to stay away from Pepper Potts, whom he intentionally distances himself from, to have a better life without him. However, during his visit, a criminal named Weasel Willis manages to sneak into the Stark factory in an attempt to steal top-secret war plans. But, Weasel first stumbles upon a briefcase, and when he opens it he finds Tony’s armor. The thief puts on the armor, practices with it for a few hours, and then decides to rob banks in a wave of mass crime.

Days later, Tony sees that Iron Man is in the news for bank robberies and immediately decides to do something about it. Without his newest suit, Tony decides to release one of his oldest versions, the classic gold suit. After equipping it, he flies off to meet Weasel to stop the Marvel villain.

While Weasel has the technological advantage during battle, Tony’s original Iron Man suit is capable of withstanding being crushed by rubble. A few blows are exchanged and Tony weakens after his heart causes him trouble. But, Weasel’s Iron Man suit runs out of power because its transistors are low on battery. This causes him to lose and be caught.

In a somewhat amusing conclusion, Weasel tries to convince the police that he was Iron Man the entire time. Something that the police did not believe. Tony Stark wins because he knew that Iron Man’s armor would run out of power. Fortunately, it happened before his heart stopped beating and Weasel could become the evil Iron Man forever.