Two decades ago George Lucas managed to finally conclude his much-loved ‘Star Wars’ saga, with the three episodes that told the story of how Anakin Skywalker fell to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader. But, if at first he had refused to do it, what was the reason that George Lucas directed the prequels of ‘Star Wars’.

The division of the fandom of ‘Star Wars’It has not only happened when Disney released its trilogy. When George Lucas set himself the titanic task of overcoming his previous three films and made the prequels, many fans were delighted with the new proposal to see the Jedi at their best, with more agile battles with the Lightsabers, and CGI technology that the way of making films would evolve.

But, the other side of the coin is that the fans did not feel the magic that the original trilogy had caused them. With a lot of politics going on in the movie’s plot, characters who were hated as Jar Jar Binks, and even the lack of chemistry between Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen, were some of the problems that fans encountered in the movies.

But even though Lucas was initially reported not wanting to put himself in the Director’s chair for the prequels, it was thanks to the latest episode of ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ aired on Disney +, that the head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, talked about the reason why George Lucas directed the prequels

“I was with the movies that were in between the ‘Star Wars’ trilogies, which are the ‘Indiana Jones’ movies. I don’t think I’ve stopped thinking about whether I’d do more of ‘Star Wars’ and I think what happened during Indy was that he wasn’t directing, because it was mostly Steven Spielberg. So with anyone like George and anyone who’s a filmmaker. He got anxious after a while not being able to tell stories, making movies and his love for driving technology, and I think We pushed technology more and more, in making those movies, he had the mistake of starting to think about what that could mean for ‘tar Wars,’ “Kennedy said.

Despite being hated by many, now that Lucas strayed a bit from the project created by Disney, fans have seen that he really the director had left his heart in his movies, and over time they have started to accept and see how important the prequels were, not only for the history of ‘Star Wars’, but for the cinema in general.