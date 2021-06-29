Why did Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks argue in ‘Frankenstein’

During the filming of ‘Young Frankenstein‘there was only a clash between Mel brooks Y Gene Wilder, but it was because of one of his most iconic scenes. 30 family classics you should watch again with your kids.

Mel brooks Y Gene Wilder They worked together many times, but they only argued once. And it was in one of his most iconic movies, ‘Young Frankenstein‘, and about one of his most remembered scenes. In a 2005 interview with Conan O’Brien, the now deceased Wilder remembered this episode between the two companions and friends, which had to do with the musical number of ‘Puttin ‘on the Ritz‘starring Dr. Frederick Frankenstein and his creature, played by Peter boyle.

“I was writing all day, and then he would come over after dinner and take a look at him,” Wilder said of the script process. “And one night he came and looked at the pages and said: ‘Do you dance’ tap ‘to the rhythm of Irving Berlin with a top hat and tailcoat with the monster? Are you crazy? It’s frivolous’“So they began to argue, “And I argued for about 20 minutes until my face got all red, I think it might even have been blue. And all of a sudden, he said, ‘Okay, that’s it.'”. It is done? “And I said, ‘So why did you put me through this?’ And he said, ‘Because I wasn’t sure if it was right or not.’ And if I didn’t stand up for it, I knew it would be wrong. But if I really argued on its behalf, I knew it was right. ”

Of course, as a method to know if something is really worthwhile or not in a script, it is not bad. The scene turned into an instant classic moment, so we can say that Wilder was right.. Brooks has turned 95 this Monday, and it is a perfect time to remember his best work and also his funniest anecdotes.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io