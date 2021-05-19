Why did Arnold Schwarzenegger play Mr. Freeze?

Now we know the reasons why Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to play Mr. Freez in Batman and Robin

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be remembered by great characters in the history of cinema, such as Terminator or Conan the barbarian, but there is one that he is sure not to be very proud of, and that is the villain of the forgettable Batman and Robin, Mr. Freeze.

Following the huge box office success of 1995’s Batman Forever, it was clear that a sequel would follow. It rushed into production, but despite setbacks like Val Kilmer abruptly leaving the project and being replaced by George Clooney, it seemed to be on its way to becoming another box office hit.

Of course, 1997’s Batman and Robin is now considered not only one of the worst comic book movies ever, but one of the worst movies ever made. The sequel is a garish nightmare of hammy over-acting, terrifying dialogue, and uncompromising action. Given the current landscape of comic book movies, it’s amazing to look back at Batman and Robin, and see how weird it is, although it has attracted a cult of sorts for this very reason. Despite plans for a darker sequel called Batman Unchained, Warner Bros put the franchise on the fridge before later rebooting it with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins.

One of the most infamous elements of Batman and Robin was undoubtedly the participation of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze. Just a few years earlier, the Batman animated series “Heart Of Ice” had reinvented the character with a tragic new story and helped make him one of the Dark Knight’s most compelling villains.

However, in Batman and Robin, they made Arnold play endless puns and don a most ridiculous costume. Arnie’s casting as Mr. Freeze followed the Batman franchise formula of giving the bad guy a bigger name, and there were few bigger movie stars than Schwarzenegger at the time. Of course, the financial aspect is one of the big reasons you signed up.

For so many absolutely bad puns by Mr. Freeze, Arnie made $ 25 million. According to a THR retrospective, when breaking down how much time she actually spent on set, that works out to $ 1 million per day of filming for the star. He also had a twelve-hour workday policy built into his contract, which when combined with time spent in the makeup chair and getting dressed, limited the time filmmakers could shoot with him.

In contrast to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s exorbitant salary, George Clooney the movie star only received $ 1 million for his services. Clooney has made his dislike of the sequel known over the years, but he also credits the experience as changing his career. In his mind, he went from being an actor who accepted any job to someone who had chosen the projects that he really liked. Batman and Robin was a watershed moment for Clooney, the franchise and comic book movies in general, and despite the cold reception, Arnie has stated that he has no regrets about signing on as Mr. Freeze.