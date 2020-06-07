It is incredible how time goes by, and more with the movies that are already part of popular culture. This year, ‘Total Recall’ turned 30 Since its release, which is why the cast and crew of the feature film have been remembering the movie, but something caught the attention of fans as it has been revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger hated the first trailer for ‘Total Recall’.

For those who have not seen this action movie, combined with science fiction and Schwarzenegger’s charisma. The story centers on her character, Douglas Quaid, who for some reason has a recurring dream about a trip to Mars. So hope to find out more about this dream and Buys a vacation at Rekall Inc., where they sell implanted souvenirs.

Unfortunately, as in all Schwarzenegger’s films, something goes wrong with the implantation of memory, and rremember he was a secret agent fighting the evil administrator of Mars, Cohaagen.

For the movie’s 30th anniversary, the cast and crew of the movie have been remembering the movie, and it was during an interview with The Ringer portal that Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he really hated the first trailer for ‘Total Recall’, as according to the actor, the trailer made the movie seem low budget.

“It looks like a $ 20 million movie in this trailer. It’s like a $ 50 million movie. What was a big budget in those days. I said to Peter (owner of TriStar Pictures), I knew him well, ‘Peter, You have to help me with this. I know that now you have your hands full taking control of a studio and all this, but here is a movie where you guys could make a lot of money. You really are not understanding what the story is and how to sell it. ‘” Schwarzenegger said.

Thanks to this action, the studio hired the same team that had developed the trailer for movies like ‘Terminator’, ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, and ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’. So, the new trailer ended up selling better the film that managed to raise $ 261.3 million dollars worldwide.