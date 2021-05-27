Why did Adamari López and Toni Costa separate?

Mezcalent After ten years together, Adamari López and Toni Costa announce their separation.

Adamari López and Toni Costa, one of the most loved and stable couples in the entertainment industry, have announced their separation after ten years together.

The confirmation of the separation of Costa and López comes after several weeks of speculation by the media. However, the couple had been firm in their decision not to comment on the rumors that pointed to an indisputable love crisis.

“In effect, I have made up my mind to part ways with Toni and re-evaluate our relationship. I know that it is difficult to assimilate, but by the hand of God, whatever is for the good will prevail, “said Adamari López in a brief press release that he made known exclusively to the newspaper La Opinion.

For his part, Toni Costa spoke about the separation on his official account on Instagram: “With all the love, respect and gratitude that I have for you, I inform you that Adamari and I are temporarily separated.”

What is the reason for the separation of Adamari López and Toni Costa?

According to information reviewed by La Opinion, the separation of Adamari López and Toni Costa is not related to third parties, but to an “alleged wear and tear” in the relationship, for which they were forced to take different paths.

The aforementioned media added that Costa has not lived in the luxurious residence that the couple shared in an exclusive neighborhood in the city of Miami in Florida for a month.

Sources close to Adamari López and Toni Costa confirmed to La Opinion that the stars have been attending couples therapy for some time to treat various aspects of their love relationship. Although it is true that they are currently separated, López and Costa allegedly continue to attend their sessions.

What follows in the life of Adamari López after her separation from Toni Costa?

In the press release she made known to La Opinion, Adamari López confirmed that she will continue to focus her energy on important aspects of her life: “Now, the most important thing is to keep focused on my health and the well-being of my princess Alaïa. I can only ask for your prayers and the same affection that you have always given me. “

Currently, López is one of the ambassadors of Oprah Winfrey’s “Weight Watchers” program, so in recent months she has been completely focused on her goal of losing weight in order to improve her health to be present in the most momentous moments of his daughter Alaïa.

Along with her professional commitments, Adamari López has devoted herself body and soul to the growth stage of her first-born Alaïa Costa López, 6 years old.

Adamari López and Toni Costa: How long were you together?

Adamari López and Toni Costa’s love story began in 2011 after participating together in the dance competition “Mira Quien Baila” from Univision.

Throughout their consolidated love relationship, López and Costa welcomed their daughter Alaïa in March 2015.

In January 2019, the couple confirmed to People en Español magazine that they were ready to formalize their love relationship with a marriage union in a luxurious celebration that would take place in 2020. A short time later, the stars confirmed that their wedding plans had been postponed due to logistical problems.

In February 2021, Adamari López declared to People en Español that her wedding with Toni Costa would come at the right time for both of us: “That is a decision for both of us. I think that if we had been carried away by the media pressure we would be married a long time ago. Our life does not depend on what people say outside or on what the press wants for us, our life depends on what we want for ourselves as a family, what we talk about and what we think is correct ”.