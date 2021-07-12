Why defeat may be good news for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor after losing and injuring himself at UFC 264

Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 by TKO due to an ankle injury that required surgery. Fortunately, everything went well and the Irish star began his recovery. It is still too early to know when he will be able to return to the Octagon. Before continuing: a defeat is never good news and less when it is the result of such a serious injury. But looking on the bright side, Why could it be for “The Notorious”?

Dustin Poirier’s victory assumes that is going to get a new shot at the UFC lightweight world championship held by Charles Oliveira. The monarch has already spoken about this new fight, which will be his first defense of the title, and the bets have begun. The bets say that “The Diamond” is going to dethrone “Do Bronx” to be crowned. They are just that but really either one of them has the skills to get out of the cage with the belt.

Then, if Dustin Poirier wins the title and Conor McGregor recovers in time to be his first contender that’s what will happen. Given how their fight ended last weekend it’s clear there is going to be a fourth. And that fourth is going to be for the championship if the American star has it when the Irishman returns to action. It only remains for “The Diamond” to win over Charles Oliveira because that future meeting is already sold.

Therefore, the defeat of Conor McGregor may be good news for him because due to the controversy surrounding the result he will face Dustin Poirier again and if he is champion he will be receiving a starting opportunity without the need for a previous victory, in a streak of two losses, which is also the worst of his career. In the worst moment of his career, “The Notorious” would be receiving the opportunity to regain the world championship.

Obviously the same thing was going to happen if he won, but leaving aside that he did not, looking at his defeat in the most positive way, Conor McGregor is one victory away from Dustin Poirier from being champion. Because, also obviously, he won’t fight for the title if “The Diamond” doesn’t win it. There is no reason other than that fourth fight for the native of Ireland to be a contender. Therefore, beyond victory, losing how you lost could be great news.

