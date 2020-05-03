A government decision that strengthens the weight of the League and Federation.

It will be the RFEF and LaLiga who decide how and when to return to football action. This was announced by Pedro Sánchez in his most recent speech, and confirming feelings of having overcome the thickest phase of confinement.

But, in a sensation nothing new in the sport, the decision to leave it to the organizers feels something like avoiding communicating bad news directly, which did hint when Sánchez pointed out that we will continue to watch soccer on television for a long time. .

League and Federation are more than competent in being able to determine whether or not there are sanitary conditions good enough to, first, restart the sport, and then aspire to rejoin the fans of dynamics.

#EFETV | Pedro Sánchez: “We will see football before on television than in stadiums” pic.twitter.com/S92yFZVkBp – EFE Sports (@EFEdeportes) May 2, 2020

But the more one thinks about the reasons why they are given the duty to announce a key date for every football fan, the more it is explained by the need not to be the ‘villain’ who prohibits the return of football.

It sounds shocking, even heavy, to suggest something of that style at this point. But when control measures are increasingly relaxed, the fewest cases, and the lowest guard, the question of “when does football come back?” it will become more and more tormenting, due to headlines and misguided comments.

There it will not be Sánchez, but Rubiales or Tebas who must give the bad news that will surely be there. Everything, without the political cost associated with giving the bad news. Skilled, at least.

