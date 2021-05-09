Why Dave Bautista wanted to star in ‘Army of the Dead’ (instead of ‘The Suicide Squad’)

Dave Bautista he is the best colleague you could have. He knows James Gunn, and he confirmed it when about three years ago he was fired from Disney on account of some tweets from the past. According to the director of Guardians of the Galaxy was seen on the street, Bautista harshly criticized the House of the Mouse in front of the media, and even threatened to terminate his contract with Marvel if Gunn was not brought back. Which ended up happening, but not before the filmmaker agreed to direct for DC The Suicide Squad and proposed to Bautista to participate in it. At the same time they had offered him to star in Army of the dead, so there was a conflict of interest.

Finally, and no matter how close his friendship with Gunn was, Bautista resolved this incompatibility in his agenda and opted for the film of Zack snyder produced by Netflix. Via SlashFilm has explained the reasons that led him to it, and they have all the logic in the world. “I had to get a relationship with Netflix, get a leading role in a great movie, and get paid a lot more money for it. I had to call James and say ‘it breaks my heart because as a friend I want to be there with you, but professionally it is the best option for me.’

Did this decision compromise your friendship with Gunn? Absolutely. “He said ‘I understand perfectly. I am proud that you have reached that position and that you are able to make these difficult decisions. ‘ Of course, the fact that Bautista does not appear in The Suicide Squad does not imply that the same will happen in the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga. The actor will reprise his role as Drax in Thor: Love and Thunder (premiere May 6, 2022) and will return to Gunn’s command in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, whose launch was set a few days ago for the May 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the interpreter’s wish is that Army of the Dead works well enough to light a franchise on Netflix that strengthens his relationship with the company; something that is already among Snyder’s plans as demonstrated by the early production of a prequel. This film opens on May 21th on the platform (the idea is that days before it will be shown in a few cinemas), while The Suicide Squad without Dave Bautista will hit Spanish theaters next July 30.