Daniel Bryan, an underrated fighter

Daniel Bryan is never first on the list when we talk about possible candidates for the WWE universal championship.

It always bets on big names like Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman or The Fiend, proven figures in the company. In fact, when we were at Wrestlemania 36 without a candidate to face Goldberg, No one thought of Bryan as a possible challenger.

Bryan is Wrestlemania history

It is something that is difficult to understand since we are talking about a fighter who has given a lot to WWE.

As babyface of the company, he gave us one of the best moments in the history of Wrestlemania in its 30th edition. It was also very emotional when the following year he returned from his injury to win the Intercontinental title, or when at Wrestlemania 34 he returned from retirement.

His storytelling talent doesn’t stop there. As heel he knew how to empower other talents while he was the WWE champion in 2019. We talk about cases like Rowan or Kofi Kingston. The “Kofimania” would not have existed without Daniel.

Beyond his ability to make his character credible, we are talking about one of the most talented fighters in the ring. A speedy technician, capable of holding dozens of different surrender keys, without fear of jumping off platforms in true high-flyer style and with a blow to the leg and knee that might well remind us of the great Kenny Omega.

A constant evolution

His fight against Sheamus in the last SmackDown reminded us of the rivalry between the two in 2012 for the World Heavyweight Championship. Back then, Bryan was a midcard fighter known for his stride. for the stable Nexus and for its rivalry with The Miz.

Sheamus was the one who snatched the title from him 8 years ago, but time has made Bryan establish himself as one of the best fighters today.

Despite not being close to winning the most important blue brand belt, Daniel Bryan can become Coming soon to Intercontinental champion if he defeats AJ Styles.

A classic is coming to decide the new champion. We will continue to report!

