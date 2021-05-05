Why cvt boxes now have changes

When they started selling cars and trucks with CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) boxes, the great explanation and appeal is that they had no fixed changes because it was a system of infinite relations. And now, after years, kilometers and an out-of-tune meeting of the first CVTs with the customers, they are sold as seven gears, as happens in the new Renault Duster which, in addition to the seventh, has an eighth automatic ratio.

How is the story? CVTs, yesterday and today, do not have pinions. It is a belt, of course, not like that of the alternator, which walks on two pulleys that change in size relative to each other and open and close with hydraulic controls. This is what happens on small urban motorcycles it is enough to have the engine fully accelerated and the speed is increasingBesides that it does not need a clutch, because in ‘neutral’, which is the minimum of the engine, the pulleys do not engage.

This, applied to a family vehicle, meant riding with the Full throttle and little progress in speed and response, and yes with a significant share in the lowering of the gasoline needle, although they preached otherwise. Sure there was economy, but for the manufacturer in components, weight and complexity of the gearboxes.

Confronted with this with our geography and the distress that the operation also left in the rest of the world, the forerunners of the CVT worked in a system that allows you to jump by default to various sizes of pulleys without waiting, which simulates the changes and gives a better response to the engine torque. It was a logical evolution, because with electronics the orders are given to the hydraulic system that simulates the gearbox changes, which in reality they are, but without pinions, which is much easier than manufacturing the metal parts with all their complexity, metallurgy and calculations, because in the same tree you cannot capriciously put your teeth between two relationships. At the same time, modifying these points is a very versatile and simpler software case, which was applied to the Duster program for Colombia, without a doubt.

With this simulation of a mechanical box, but automatic at the same time, the CVT system maintains its design essence, but overcomes his laziness in reacting, and it can be said that he has matured And now it does give a performance that is perfectly comparable to that of automatic boxes, which are its benchmark and will be sustainable for the manufacturers that have promoted them.