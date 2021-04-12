Why cucumber is the best ally to lose up to 15 pounds in 7 days

Cucumber is not only one of the star ingredients of the summer, it is a great addition to any diet program focused on weight loss. It is much more than a refreshing vegetable, it is related to great nutritional and therapeutic properties that benefit health and weight loss. Not in vain the cucumber has won the title as the best vegetable to lose weight, which is directly related to its high water content and its generous amount of essential nutrients with great anti-inflammatory power. In addition, cucumber is simply the perfect food for create a calorie deficit, with which it is possible to accelerate the metabolism, purify the body and thus significantly accelerate weight loss.

Cucumbers are one of the lowest calorie foods that nature offers us and in large part that is the main reason why it was created the cucumber diet, which through calorie restriction promises a loss of up to 15 pounds (7 kg) in a period of between 7 and 14 days. In fact, proponents of the cucumber diet often use “7 days for 7 kilograms” as a slogan and although for many it is a quite restrictive eating pattern, in some cases it can be very useful. Based on this, it is important to say that as such there are no miracle ingredients or diets, however, through the consumption of nutritious and low-calorie foods it is possible to achieve good results.

What are the slimming benefits of cucumbers?

There are many good things to say about cucumbers. In principle it is relevant to mention that they enjoy a peculiar contribution in nutrients: they provide folic acid, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C and B5 in good quantities, thanks to this they are related to a outstanding antioxidant power which strengthens the immune system and is key to fighting free radicals. They are also a source of essential minerals such as potassium and trace elements such as silicon (basic for the formation of collagen in the skin and soft tissues of the body), molybdenum, copper and manganese (essential for the formation of certain antioxidants).

Its exceptional potassium content is striking in a very specific way, which gives it great benefits to regulate blood pressure and the transmission of the nervous system. Thanks to this, it is not only a highly recommended vegetable to protect cardiovascular health, it is associated with large purification properties which in turn benefit weight loss. A medium cucumber (approximately 250 grams) it provides only 30 calories. Together with its high water content, it is a food of great satiating power and thanks to this it is an ideal dietary addition to kill any craving and eliminate the anxiety to eat. Cucumber is one of the most recommended ingredients in various natural detoxification plans, its high water and potassium content makes it a basic for combat fluid retention and cellulite.

Complementary to this, cucumber is ideal for increase hydration in the body. It is well known that maintaining optimal levels of hydration is a determining factor in adequate and rapid weight loss. In addition, being well hydrated benefits digestion, accelerates intestinal transit and, above all, promotes colon cleansing. Cucumber is a good food to fight constipation.

Another genius about cucumber is that apart from its many essential nutrients that benefit health at all levels, it is a vegetable with a high fiber content. Therefore it has the ability to increase satiety for very few calories. As if that were not enough, the cucumber enjoys great anti-inflammatory properties, which are associated with qualities to fight chronic inflammation that is an important antecedent of obesity.

How to carry out the diet?

Integrating the consumption of cucumber into the daily diet on its own is a great decision to improve health and consume fewer calories. The best of all is that it is very easy to integrate it successfully into your daily diet, is the best ally in juices and green smoothies, waters, salads, soups and ceviches.

However, there are many people who in order to enhance its benefits bet on following the cucumber diet, which mainly consists of consume cucumbers as a companion to the main sources of protein: eggs, chicken, fish, cottage cheese, and nuts. Such an eating plan recommends replacing most plant foods with cucumbers, which means that even other fruits and vegetables should be eaten with caution. Since the diet lacks variety, it is not recommended to follow it for more than 14 days.

Diet advises eat cucumber every time we are hungry and use it as a priority ingredient for meals and snacks of the day. In addition, it is recommended to add some carbohydrates to meals such as toast, brown rice or potatoes, to make it more balanced. As the rules of the diet vary, it is a diet that can be adjusted to the lifestyle of each person and they can make it more or less strict. Above all because it has the advantage of being harmoniously complemented with the addition of other vegetables, fruits, seeds and whole grains, which facilitates the way and makes it less strict.

It is worth mentioning that no specific scientific study has analyzed the benefits of the cucumber diet. However, what we can guarantee are the immense benefits of cucumber to accelerate weight loss. While it is true that restrictive diets are not the best way to lose weight and maintain it in the long term, the cucumber diet could be a good start for those who do not know how to start. Its quick results also tend to motivate people to start with a healthier lifestyle, it is a good scheme to clean and purify the body in depth.

–

It may interest you: