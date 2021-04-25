why Cuba is not going to get rid of the Castro legacy yet

Raul Castro raises the arm of Miguel Díaz-Canel, after the relief in the Communist Party of Cuba. (Photo: Ariel Ley Royero / AP)

Instead of “homeland or death”, the motto of the current leaders of Cuba could be changed to “continuity or defeat.” In the week in which Raúl Castro (89 years old) has left the leadership of the Communist Party and has left it in the hands of President Miguel Díaz-Canel (60), the debate on a possible change of course is forced. It is the first time in six decades that there is not a Castro who commands the single party and the country, mired in a very serious economic and health crisis and with social movements demanding changes, notes the tremor.

But can Cuba get rid of the legacy of Fidel and Raúl and their Castroism? And, if so, when, at what times? Experts agree that, today, communist Cuba is not in danger, that we are not facing a definitive turning point. The wear and tear that the population endures needs answers, but from there the sharp turn goes a long way.

Carlos Malamud, principal investigator for Latin America at the Elcano Royal Institute, resorts to the Lampedusian classic: “It remains to be seen if it will happen in Cuba as in Sicily, that everything will change so that nothing changes.” “In some way, the PPC congress, under the figure of continuity, refers us to that idea,” he acknowledges. In fact, there are two slogans that have been used the most in this meeting: “the party is the soul of the revolution” and the clarifier “we are continuity. Malamud recalls that in the discussions prior to the meeting, throughout the island, “there were many statements, including by young delegates, who alluded to the historical leadership, to what Castroism meant,” so that not even with new generations is a change expected remarkable.

“It …

