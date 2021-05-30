Why Covid-19 Vaccines Cause Arm Pain For Days

For most Covid-19 vaccine recipients, the needle stick is no big deal. In the hours after, however, many develop arm pain, according to published data and reports.

As National Geographic publishes in a report, that common side effect is not unique to Covid-19 vaccines. But as the world undergoes its first mass vaccination campaign in recent memory, the widespread prevalence of arm pain is raising questions about why certain injections hurt so much, why some people feel more pain than others, and why what some they don’t feel any pain at all.

“Getting that reaction on site is exactly what we would expect a vaccine that tries to mimic a pathogen without causing disease to do.”

The good news, experts say, is that arm pain and even rashes are normal responses to injecting foreign substances into our bodies. “Getting that reaction on site is exactly what we would expect a vaccine that tries to mimic a pathogen without causing disease to do,” he says. Deborah Fuller, vaccinologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

Given the many complexities of the immune system and individual quirks, not feeling pain is also normal, he says. William moss, epidemiologist and executive director of the International Center for Vaccine Access at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health in Baltimore. “People can develop protective immune responses and not have that kind of local reaction,” he says.

Danger signs

Several vaccines are known for the pain they cause around the injection site, and the explanation for why it begins with so-called antigen-presenting cells. These cells are constantly lurking in our muscles, skin, and other tissues. When they detect a foreign invader, set off a chain reaction which eventually produces antibodies and long-lasting protection against specific pathogens. That process, known as an adaptive immune response, can take a week or two to accelerate.

Meanwhile, within minutes or even seconds of getting vaccinated or detecting a virus, antigen-presenting cells also send out “danger” signals that, Moss says, essentially say: “Hey, there’s something here that doesn’t belong. You should come here. We should get rid of it.”

This rapid reaction, known as the innate immune response, involves a large number of immune cells arriving on the scene and producing proteins known as cytokines, chemokines and prostaglandinsThey recruit even more immune cells and have all sorts of physical effects, Fuller says.

Cytokines dilate blood vessels to increase blood flow, causing swelling and redness. They can also irritate the nerves and cause pain. Cytokines and chemokines induce inflammation, which is also painful. Prostaglandins interact directly with local pain receptors.

The innate immune response it doesn’t stop at the arm. For some people, the same inflammatory process can also cause fever, body aches, joint pain, rashes, or headaches.

The reason some vaccines cause more symptoms than others, a trend called reactogenicity, is due to the strategies and ingredients they use. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, for example, is made from live, weakened forms of viruses that intentionally cause a mild form of infection and stimulate the body’s innate immune response, leading to a variety of symptoms, including sore arms.

Other vaccines, including some flu vaccines, introduce inactivated viruses. The Hepatitis B Vaccine It presents parts of the virus along with chemicals called adjuvants that are designed to irritate antigen-presenting cells and stimulate the adaptive immune response.

Those substances, Fuller says, “are the first trigger your body can say: ‘Something is happening here and I need to respond.’

Arm pain profiles

All three FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen) are given through a needle in the arm and all cause the same kind of throbbing pain that occurs with a quick stick. After that, their post-vaccination arm pain profiles vary, according to company data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After the first dose of the regimen Modern of two injections, 87% of people under 65 and 74% of people 65 and over in clinical trials reported localized pain, echoing research showing a decrease in immune reactivity with age . After the second injection, those numbers increased to 90% of the youngest age group and 83% of the older people.

The first injection of PfizerIt also caused a lot of pain in the arms in the trials: 83% of people up to 55 years old and 71% of the elderly. Injection two pain occurred in 78% of the youngest group and 66% of the oldest.

The one-dose vaccine Johnson & Johnson caused less arm pain: 59% of people under 60 and 33% of older people.

The high rates of arm pain with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could have something to do with the technology they use, Fuller says. Unlike J&J, which uses a modified virus to deliver a gene that directs our cells to make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, Pfizer and Moderna deliver instructions for making the protein through mRNA. Researchers have long known that RNA, which some viruses use to carry their genetic material, is a potent innate immune system trigger.

In fact, he says, when scientists began considering mRNA as a vaccine strategy about 30 years ago, they rejected the idea, in part because of concerns that it would overstimulate inflammatory pathways. They were also too unstable to work. The most recent advances in the ability to modify mRNA and encapsulate it in coatings of lipid nanoparticles made the new generation of vaccines possible, but common adverse reactions remain relatively high. The nanoparticle coating itself acts as an adjuvant that is likely to contribute to local reactionsFuller adds.

A more surprising reaction

Shortly after Moderna’s vaccine was approved in December, the allergist and researcher Kimberly blumenthal began receiving photographs of arms from colleagues at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The photos showed large red spots around the patients’ injection sites. Some people had a second rash below the first. Some had red markings in the form of ringed targets. Some rashes appeared on the elbows and hands.

After accumulating a dozen images, Blumenthal wrote a letter for the New England Journal of Medicine with the goal of alerting and reassuring doctors about the possibility of late reactions to the vaccine. Some doctors were prescribing antibiotics for suspected infections, but the pattern he saw suggested antibiotics weren’t necessary.

Unlike the rare and dangerous anaphylactic reaction that can occur immediately after injection, late flares usually don’t require treatment, Blumenthal says. In a biopsy of a patient, she and her colleagues found a variety of T cells, suggesting a type of hypersensitivity. Late flares are also known to occasionally appear after other vaccinations, he adds, and can be a sign of hypersensitivity or a normal part of the immune response. Researchers do not yet know what is happening with Moderna’s vaccine. In this case, they may seem especially common because many people get vaccinated at the same time.

Still, late-onset eruptions could be more common than official data suggests. In clinical trials, Moderna reported them in 0.8% of vaccine recipients four or more days after the first injection, and in 0.2% of people after the second dose. But late flares tend to appear an average of seven to eight days after injection, and the initial trials weren’t designed to detect all the symptoms that appeared so late, says Blumenthal, probably because they weren’t expecting them.

He has created a registry for doctors to report late rashes and is working on one for patients to understand the range of appearance and detect any patterns as to which rashes could be of most concern. “Since we published this,” he says, “My inbox has been flooded with photos.”

Who feels pain

Among those vaccinated so far, some have felt little or no pain. Others were unable to sleep for days due to pain. There are testimonials comparing the Pfizer injection to the stroke of a professional boxer.

For symptoms like arm pain, individual variation is the norm and studies suggest multiple explanations. Age can lower immune reactions, for example. The same happens with higher BMI, according to a recent pre-print study.

Genetics likely play a role in varied and complex ways, experts say. And gender matters too. In addition to a vast literature on sex differences and immunity, women seem to experience more side effects than men in response to a Covid-19 vaccine, according to emerging evidence, although men appear to be more impacted by the virus itself.

Pain perception is another X factor. Everyone processes pain signals differently. And fear and anxiety can exacerbate the feeling of pain, he says. Anna taddio, a pharmacy professor studying pain related to medical procedures in children at the University of Toronto.

Studies show that fear of needles is a major barrier to vaccination for a significant number of people. A quarter of adults reported having a fear of needles in a 2012 study by Taddio and his colleagues. According to a new analysis of 119 published studies, the 16% of adults and 27% of hospital employees they avoided flu shots for fear of needles.

Amid efforts to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, public health officials often overlook opportunities to make the experience more positive, says Taddio, who has developed an approach to reducing fear and promoting coping skills to improve the vaccination experience.

And there are many simple ways to make people feel less anxious about needles. Helpful strategies, according to Taddio’s approach, may include reminding people to wear a short-sleeved shirt in the clinic to facilitate access to their arms; allow them to bring someone for support; encourage the use of distractions; deep breathing and topical anesthetics; and invite people to ask questions so they feel informed and prepared.

It also recommends that providers and public health officials discuss vaccines in neutral terms, emphasizing the ability to gain protection against coronavirus rather than scaring people off with phrases like “injections in the arms”.

“You can talk all you want about Covid vaccines and how safe they are, but we are not addressing the underlying problem for a lot of people, “he says.” Where did you hear about how we’re going to make this comfortable for you? “