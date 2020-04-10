The coronavirus has spawned a tidal wave of conspiracy theories, disinformation, and propaganda, which erode public confidence and undermine the work of health officials in ways that could lengthen the pandemic and even endure once it has passed.

Claims that the virus is a foreign biological weapon, partisan invention, or part of a plot to reconfigure the population have replaced an irrational virus with understandable, familiar villains. Each statement seems to give some absurd tragedy some degree of meaning, no matter how dark.

Rumors of secret cures – diluted chlorine, turning off electronic devices, eating bananas – promise hope of protection against a threat that even world leaders cannot escape.

The belief that one has access to prohibited knowledge gives the feeling of certainty and control in the midst of a crisis that has turned the world upside down. And sharing that “knowledge” can give people something that is difficult to find after weeks of confinement and death: a sense of self-will.

“It has all the ingredients to lead people to conspiracy theoriesSaid Karen Douglas, a social psychologist who studies plotting belief at the University of Kent in the UK.

Every day, ordinary people whose critical faculties seem simply clouded by feelings of confusion and helplessness, according to psychologists, spread rumors and statements that are clearly implausible.

Nevertheless, governments seeking to conceal their failures, partisan actors seeking political gain, vile swindlers, and, in the United States, a president who has promoted unproven cures and misrepresentations that deflect responsibility, are also promoting false claims.

Conspiracy theories have a common message: the only protection comes from possessing secret truths that “they” don’t want you to know.

The feelings of security and control that such rumors offer can be illusory, but the damage to public confidence is very real.

They have led people to ingest deadly home remedies and disregard the advice of social distancing, in addition to affecting widespread collective actions, such as staying home or wearing face masks, which are necessary to contain a virus that has already claimed the lives of more than 79,000 people.

“We have faced pandemics before,” said Graham Brookie, who heads the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Laboratory. “We had not faced a pandemic in an era when humans were as connected and had as much access to information as they are now.“

This growing ecosystem of disinformation and public mistrust has led the World Health Organization to warn of an “infodemic”.

“You see that the space is flooded. Anxiety is viral and we all feel it at scale, ”said Brookie.

The appeal of secreto secret knowledge ’

“People are drawn to conspiracies because they promise to satisfy certain psychological motivations that are important.Douglas commented. The main ones are: mastering the facts, having autonomy over your own well-being and a feeling of control.

If truth doesn’t meet those needs, humans have an incredible ability to make up stories that will, even if a part of us knows they are false. A recent study found that people were much more likely to share false information about the coronavirus than to believe it.

“The magnitude of the dissemination of information as a result of the pandemic by COVID-19 is overwhelming our small teamSnopes, a site that verifies information, said on Twitter. “We are facing lots of people who, struggling to find comfort, make things worse by sharing disinformation (which is sometimes dangerous).”

Widely shared Instagram posts falsely suggested that the coronavirus was planned by Bill Gates for the benefit of pharmacists. In Alabama, Facebook posts falsely claimed that dark powers had ordered sick patients to be secretly flown to that state. Equally unfounded rumors have spread in Latin America that the virus was created to spread HIV. In Iran, voices supporting the government say the disease is a Western plot.

If affirmations are considered taboo, even better.

The belief that we have access to secret information can help us feel that we have an advantage, that we are somehow more secure. “Believing in conspiracy theories makes you feel like you have the power to know certain information that other people don’t have,” Douglas explained.

Italian media broadcast a video posted by an Italian in Tokyo, in which he claimed that the coronavirus was treatable, but that Italian officials were “hiding the truth.”

Other videos, popular on YouTube, affirm that the entire pandemic is a fiction orchestrated to control the population.

Conspiracy theories can also make people feel less alone. Few things tighten the bonds of “us” as much as rallying against “them,” especially with regard to foreigners and minorities, who are often scapegoats for rumors about the coronavirus and many other things from before.

However, regardless of the comfort those theories give you, it is short-lived.

Over time, research says, exchanging conspiracies not only fails to meet our psychological needs, Douglas explained, but tends to worsen feelings of fear or helplessness.

And that can lead us to look for even more extreme explanations, such as addicts who are looking for increasingly stronger doses.

Governments find opportunities amid confusion

Conspirators and local skeptics see governments joining them. In an attempt to anticipate the negative political response to the crisis, government leaders have immediately moved to deflect blame and have resorted to false claims of their own..

A Chinese official claimed that members of the US Army had brought the virus to China, an accusation that China allowed to spread on its strictly controlled social networks.

In Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro suggested that the virus was an American biological weapon against China. In Iran, officials said it was a plot to suppress voting on their territory.. And news outlets supporting the Russian government, including some affiliates in Western Europe, have promoted claims that the United States created the virus to weaken the Chinese economy.

In the former Soviet republics of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, leaders praised the false treatments and argued that citizens should continue to work.

However, officials have also not refrained from causing fear with rumors in more democratic nations, especially those where distrust of the authorities has led to strong populist movements.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, the Italian anti-migrant party, wrote on Twitter that China had created a “lung supervirus” out of “bats and rats.”

And Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly promoted unproven coronavirus treatments, in addition to implying that the virus is less dangerous than experts say. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube took the extraordinary step of removing the posts.

President Donald Trump has also promoted unproven medications, despite scientists’ warnings and at least one lethal overdose from a man whose wife said he had taken a medication following Trump’s suggestion.

Trump has accused those he considers his enemies of seeking to “aggravate” the coronavirus “situation” in order to harm him. When supplies of personal protective equipment were in short supply in New York hospitals, he hinted that health workers may be stealing their face masks.

Their allies have gone much further.

Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and others have suggested that the virus was manufactured by a Chinese weapons laboratory. Some allies on social media have claimed that Trump’s enemies have inflated the number of casualties.

“This type of information suppression is dangerous, really dangerousBrookie said, referring to Chinese and American efforts to minimize the threat of the outbreak.

It has led not only to individual plots, but to a heightened feeling that official sources and data are not to be trusted and a greater belief that people must find the truth on their own.

The cacophony that emerges from the shoddy epidemiologists who often attract more people’s attention through sensational claims, sometimes takes the attention away from legitimate experts whose responses are rarely as organized or emotionally comforting.

They promise easy cures, like avoiding telecommunications or even eating bananas. They dismiss the burden of social isolation by saying that it is unnecessary. Some sell own treatments that are a hoax.

“Medical conspiracy theories have the power to increase mistrust in health authorities, which can impact people’s willingness to protect themselves,” wrote Daniel Jolley and Pia Lamberty, psychology scholars, in a recent article.

Such claims have been shown to make people less likely to get vaccinated or take antibiotics, and more likely to seek medical advice from friends and family rather than health professionals.

Belief in a plot also tends to increase belief in others. Experts warn us that the consequences could not only worsen the pandemic but also continue once it has passed.

* Copyright: c.2020 The New York Times Company