Why Coca-Cola is doing so well in sales during the pandemic



Coca-Cola said demand improved every month in the quarter, driven by markets like China.

Photo: THOMAS COEX / AFP / Getty Images

Coca-Cola reported on Monday that quarterly demand for its products was unchanged from the previous year, as North America and Western Europe take longer than expected to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

And it is that the global volume of unit boxes in March returned to the levels of 2019.

“We are encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up, ”CEO James Quincey said in a statement.

The company’s shares fell less than 1% in morning trading.

Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, according to CNBC:

–Adjusted earnings per share: ¢ 55 cents versus ¢ 50 cents expected by Wall Street.

–Income: $ 9.020 million compared to $ 8.600 million expected by Wall Street.

The beverage giant reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $ 2.25 billion, or ¢ 52 cents per share, down from $ 2.78 billion, or ¢ 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased 5% to $ 9.02 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of $ 8.6 billion.

Organic revenue grew 6%, while the volume of unit cases remained stable compared to the previous year.

Coca-Cola said demand improved every month in the quarter, driven by markets like China, where uncertainty related to the virus has been easing..

The company’s carbonated soft drink segment, which includes the Coca-Cola brand soft drink, posted volume growth of 4% in the quarter.

While the soda fountain business in North America has yet to fully recover, growth in India, China and Latin America offset these declines.

Increased demand in China and India also helped its Nutrition Beverage, Juice, Dairy and Vegetable segment, which posted volume growth of 3%.

The hydration, sports, coffee and tea segment of Coca-Cola was the most affected, and its volume decreased by 11%.

The coffee business decreased by 21% due to the impact of the virus on Costa brand coffees. The hydration category, which includes the Dasani and Smartwater brands, reported 12% volume drops as fewer consumers worldwide bought single-use bottles of water. Demand for Coca-Cola tea products fell 6%, while sports drinks such as Powerade registered a drop of just 1%.

Chief Financial Officer John Murphy told analysts that uncertainty still lingers. India and parts of Europe are responding to spikes in new Covid-19 cases with lockdowns, while Latin America and Africa expect slower vaccine distribution and new waves of infections.

“Today’s breaking news is that new weekly Covid cases have reached an unprecedented peak, so while vaccines are on the rise in many countries (US, UK, etc.), the The flip side is that there is actually a new record in terms of (new) cases, ”Quincey said.

He added that April has started well for Coca-Cola, but the looming risk of further lockdowns could reverse that progress.

