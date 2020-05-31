These are the reasons why British Christopher Nolan refused to introduce Enigma as a villain in the end of his Batman trilogy.

From among the bunch of villains who make their own in the city of Gotham, the Bat Man has faced Enigma in two films so far: Batman (Leslie H. Martinson, 1966) and Batman Forever (Joel Schumacher, 1995), with Frank Gorshin (Twelve Monkeys) and Jim Carrey (Forget about me!) on paper. And Warner Brothers executives were very interested in the character being the main antagonist of The Dark Knight: The Legend Reborn (Christopher Nolan, 2012). But the filmmaker, although perhaps he had winked at the subject in the previous film, did not seem much for the work.

Warner Bros. wanted Enigma to be the primary antagonist for The Dark Knight: Legend is Reborn, with Leonardo DiCaprio on paper.

Co-screenwriter David S. Goyer (FlashForward) had overheard studio bosses at the premiere of The Dark Knight also want Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic) as Enigma. But, according to Joe Roberts on ., this mocking enemy did not fit in with Nolan’s purposes for closing his trilogy. The director was interested in the prospect that Batman Begins’ Shadow League [2005] I came back and saw Bane [Tom Hardy] as a unique villain for one main reason: he would be the first of Nolan’s villains to pose a true physical threat to Batman. ”

Christopher Nolan wanted a villain who posed a true physical threat to Batman and displayed epic warfare, which doesn’t square with the mocking Enigma

Is known that DiCaprio He refused to play Dick Grayson in the aforementioned Batman Forever and, as a consequence, in Batman and Robin (Joel Schumacher, 1997), and it was Chris O’Donnell (Essence of a Woman) who had the dubious honor of doing so. But the Hollywood actor I had already worked with Nolan in Origen (2010) like Dom Cobb, so that maybe I would have agreed to participate in a superhero film under the direction of the filmmaker. However, Nolan’s endeavor was to offer “his version of an epic war, focusing on social decline and corruption along the way, an approach that leaves little room for a villain” like Enigma.