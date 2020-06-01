why he almost rejected the role of & nbsp; Captain America& nbsp; (and how not to do it was the best decision of your life), now & nbsp;Chris Evans& nbsp; explains reveals the reasons why he is sure never to return to the role. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 12 “> After confessing why he nearly rejected the role of Captain America (and how not to go to best decision of his life), now Chris Evans He explains reveals the reasons why he is sure never to return to the role.

Chris Evans does not consider a return to Captain America possible after the closure of his story in Avengers: Endgame. (Image: Walt Disney Studios).

And it is that, although the Steve Rogers of the UCM saw its story finished just over a year ago, when it was released Avengers: Endgame, Since then, many Marvel fans have continued to harass the actor with the question of whether he will return to wield the iconic shield. And now, thanks to an interview with Graham Norton, we have confirmed the bad news.

When the Irish presenter asked him if Steve Rogers has reached the end of the road, the 38-year-old Bostonian replied: "Yes, I think so."

(You can watch excerpts from the interview with Evans on Graham Norton's YouTube channel).

Although Chris seems to have closed the door on a new job as Captain America, it’s not like the actor locks and throws the key. And there are good reasons why, in the near future, you may have to back down …

A lot could have happened on that time travel, and it would be worth exploring. Evans, for his part, does not deny the possibility – but continues to lean towards "no":