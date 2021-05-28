Why choosing between Pfizer and AstraZeneca is so difficult

A health worker vaccinates a farmer in a center in Alcarrás (Lleida), on May 22, 2021. (Photo: PAU BARRENA / AFP via Getty Images)

The list of problems between the European Union and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca in the last year is so long that we have almost lost count, but ordinary citizens do not lose sleep over these disagreements. At least, when people turn to Dr. Miguel Marcos Martín, they don’t ask him that, but rather what is the covid vaccine they should get.

Until a few days ago, in Spain one could not choose a vaccine, but since this week, the one and a half million people under the age of 60 who received a first dose of AstraZeneca now have the option of repeating a second dose with this preparation – signing a consent -, or to complete the guideline with one from Pfizer. And, of course, people have doubts.

Miguel Marcos Martín, internist at the University Hospital of Salamanca and professor at the Department of Medicine at the University of Salamanca, understands the concern of this segment of the population, and at the same time tries to call for calm: “The important thing is not what vaccine is chosen, but no one is left without a second dose ”. “If an option were clearly unsafe, it would not be chosen,” he emphasizes.

Accustomed to hearing the continuous doubts of his environment about this and other issues during the pandemic, Marcos Martín decided to clarify them with Twitter threads to reach more people. And that’s what it did last Thursday with the Pfizer / AstraZeneca dilemma:

The ‘problem’ is that, although the question is very clear (“which is better?”), The answer is not so clear, and Marcos Martín himself points out this in his second tweet: “We cannot answer this question with security at this time ”. Fortunately, if there is no clear answer yet it is because & ld …

