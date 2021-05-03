Why Chef Daniel Humm’s Exclusive Restaurant Eleven Madison Park Will Reopen in New York in June with an Entirely Plant-Based Menu

After more than a year of pandemic, little by little the restaurant industry resumes activities, the truth is that it is undeniable after all that we have gone through as humanity and society, many things have changed. Especially for the best restaurants in the world, which have rethought important aspects of their mission, vision and operation. The week begins with a very relevant news: The New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park, one of the most recognized in the world will stop serving fish and meat at its next reopening. After 15 months closed, Daniel Humm’s emblematic culinary venue will open its doors on June 15 with a new proposal.

“It was clear that after everything we’ve all experienced this past year, we couldn’t open the same restaurant,” chef and owner Daniel Humm explained in a message. Born in 1976, the chef is one of the great references of cuisine, not only that practiced in New York but also globally. Of Swiss origin and passionate about the history and gastronomic culture of New York, directs with immense talent and dedication the gastronomic restaurant Eleven Madison Park, member of the prestigious Relais & Chateaux association and awarded on many occasions by the most recognized national and international guides. Humm is also behind the proposals that can be enjoyed in another more informal New York restaurant: NoMad.

Eleven Madison Park, was recognized in 2017 as the best restaurant in the world. When they began to reap the fruits of all their effort, like many other restaurants around the world they were forced to close during the pandemic. More than a year after keeping their doors closed, they return focusing on the current health and food trend and of course causing a stir in international gastronomy: with its renewed completely vegetable menu.

Humm noted that it recognizes the risk involved abandon those dishes with animal proteins that have defined his cuisine so much. However, it is always a good time to transform and evolve, therefore the new menu at Eleven Madison Park joins the trend of the moment that invites us to follow a plant-based diet. Your proposal will not include any animal products and will be made from vegetables, fruits, mushrooms or grains. This does not mean that his iconic recipes such as lavender honey glazed duck or poached lobster will remain forever in history and will be recognized as creations that led the restaurant to be voted the best in the world in 2017 and also led to deservedly receive the world recognition of three Michelin stars.

In addition, in his message, Humm emphasized: “It is crucial for us that, regardless of the ingredients, the dish lives up to some of our favorite dishes of the past.” He also pointed out that with the decision to abandon meat and fish, he seeks a creative challenge and responds to a food production system that “It’s just not sustainable.”

Without a doubt, chefs are also the main exponents of new food trends, which invite us to live healthier and be more environmentally conscious. Humm’s goal is “Reinvent” the definition of haute cuisine and redefine gastronomic luxury as an experience that leads to a positive end and maintains a genuine connection with the community and the main producers in the food chain.

Last but not least, Eleven Madison Park will resume activities continuing with the social work that began at the beginning of the pandemic. Through its project to supply food to New Yorkers with financial problems, an initiative with which the restaurant has prepared almost a million servings. Based on this from June 10 for each dinner at the restaurant Five meals will be provided to food insecure citizens.

Undoubtedly this type of news makes it clear that transform with the goal of living in a better world, it is always possible even in the best restaurants internationally. It is also a clear invitation that opens the door to leave the comfort zone, to culinary creativity and leads to the gastronomic evolution of emblematic projects. Although the new menu of this iconic establishment that represents the current New York luxury very well as a vegan concept, will not be officially presented in this way since they will continue to offer milk and honey to accompany coffees and teas, among other details.

