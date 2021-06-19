Why Charlize Theron is Proud of Her “Psychopathic” F9 Character

Of course, Fast & Furious isn’t the only time she’s been able to strut her stuff as an action star. Her previous film, The Old Guard, dropped on Netflix last July, and it also put her stunting skills on full display.

Charlize revealed that The Old Guard actually affected Cipher’s hairstyle in F9, because she wrapped the former just two days before she started on the car-crazed franchise.

“But I had short hair,” she explained. “We didn’t really think about a wig. That was my fault … The only thing we could do that was different was cut it into a bowl cut and light it up.”

But that was then and this is now. During quarantine, it appears her hair had grown out into a blonde bob, which she rocked on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, along with a fabulous red fuzzy jacket, white tee and black leather miniskirt. “I had some friends come over and we were all so excited to makeup and heels on,” the Bombshell star shared with E !.

